Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne provides injury update and reveals when he is likely to return

Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne has provided an update on his return from injury. The Belgium international has claimed that he hopes to be back in action in early 2024.

De Bruyne has been out with a hamstring injury since limping off the pitch 23 minutes into the first Premier League game of the season in August against Burnley. The 31-year-old underwent surgery on a recurring hamstring problem and is working on his way back to fitness.

Even though the Cityzens have been in the title race this season as well, De Bruyne has been a huge miss for them in the middle of the park. While discussing his potential return date, De Bruyne shared an encouraging update for Manchester City fans.

The midfielder claimed that his recovery is going well and that he should be back after the New Year if everything goes well.

He told Sky Sports, as quoted by The Mirror:

"It's going well, getting along. Still got a little way to go, but we'll be there. Hopefully something close after the New Year, if everything goes well."

De Bruyne is an irreplaceable player, but Pep Guardiola's side have done pretty well to cope with his absence. Bernardo Silva has predominantly filled the void for his teammate, but it is needless to say that De Bruyne will be a welcome addition to the side upon his comeback.

The Belgian superstar contributed 10 goals and 31 assists in 49 appearances across competitions for Manchester City last season as they completed the treble.

Kolo Toure singles out Manchester City player for praise for his display against Liverpool

Former Premier League defender Kolo Toure has heaped praise on Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku for his wonderful display against Liverpool. The Belgium international gave the Reds all kinds of problems while going forward but couldn't help his side beat Jurgen Klopp's side.

Toure said about Doku on Premier League Productions, as quoted by TBR Football:

“He’s a player who is really dangerous. They always need to keep their discipline, making sure they double up on him to stop him coming inside or going out.”

Doku has been an instant hit at the Etihad following his £55.5 million move from Rennes in the summer. The fleet-footed Belgian winger has already established himself as a key player for Guardiola's side in such a short span of time.

He has produced three goals and six assists in 15 appearances for the Cityzens this season since his arrival.