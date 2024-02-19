Manchester City star Kyle Walker highlights reason to suggest Liverpool are title favourites this season

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has highlighted why Liverpool are the favorites for the Premier League title this season. The Reds are in a tightly contested title race against Arsenal and Man City at the moment.

Walker, who has won five Premier League titles with Manchester City, has backed Liverpool as the favorites for the title.

He said, as quoted by Football.London:

“I feel that we’re up against two very, very good teams in Liverpool and Arsenal. Liverpool have got the momentum, and obviously with the manager leaving maybe it’s a little bit of enthusiasm that they’ve got now, to let him go out on a high."

He added:

“But we want to do something that no-one’s ever been able to do and that’s win four in a row, so we’ve got our own motivation. Now it’s the best team wins at the end of a tough, tough 38 games come the end of the season but I’m sure we’ll be fighting on all fronts as we always are.”

Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves at the top of the table with 57 points in 25 games. They lead Arsenal and Manchester City by two and four points respectively but the Sky Blues have a game in hand.

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk hails teammate

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has lavished praise on goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher following the Reds' 4-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday, February 17. Kelleher did really well between the sticks while stepping in for number one Alisson Becker, who missed out with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old has deputized for Alisson four times in the Premier League this season. Van Dijk insisted that being a second keeper is a challenging job. The Dutchman said, via Tribal Football:

“I always said that he is a world-class goalkeeper. It is very difficult to be a second keeper but there is no shame in being second goalkeeper to one of, if not the best goalkeeper in the world. He has to step up now and everyone needs a bit of confidence and everyone should give him the confidence that he will do the job. Everyone needs a bit of love from the outside. Hopefully Saturday will help him carry on and take that confidence into the next game."

Kelleher has made 14 appearances across competitions this season and has allowed 17 goals while keeping two clean sheets. The Republic of Ireland international has made a total of 35 first-team appearances till date for Liverpool.