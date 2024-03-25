Manchester City star Kyle Walker provides injury update on social media following England's loss to Brazil

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker recently took to social media and provided an update about his injury by stating that he's hopeful for a quick return to action.

Walker was substituted in the 20th minute against Brazil due to an injury at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, March 23. It seemed like the English defender suffered from discomfort in his hamstring. However, the Three Lions also lost the match 1-0, as the only goal of the game was scored by Endrick in the 80th minute.

After the match, Kyle Walker took to Instagram and uploaded a post, where he also addressed his injury and disappointment at being substituted early as a skipper.

He captioned the social media post:

"Frustrating to come off injured in last nights game especially when captaining the side. A truly great honour. Hopefully it's nothing too serious and I'm back ASAP."

While being substituted, Walker handed the captain's armband to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who was also substituted in the 67th minute. Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire have also withdrawn from the English camp ahead of their international friendly against Belgium on Tuesday, March 26.

Pep Guardiola will also be hoping for Walker's quick recovery as Manchester City will be facing Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on Sunday, March 31, in a season-deciding game.

Manchester City joins the race to sign 21-year-old defender - Reports

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have reportedly entered the pursuit to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

Branthwaite, who joined Everton from Carlisle United in January 2020, has started 25 out of 27 games in the Premier League for the Toffees this season. In the ongoing campaign, the English defender has made 31 appearances for Everton, bagging two goals and keeping ten clean sheets across all competitions.

As a result of his reliable performances, the 21-year-old has caught the interest of top European clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur. City have also done business with the Toffees in the past. In 2016, they signed English defender John Stones for a reported transfer fee of £47.5 million.

The 21-year-old is currently valued at £60 million, as per ESPN. Branthwaite also got his maiden England senior call-up in the ongoing international window. Moreover, he's expected to make his debut for the English side against Belgium.