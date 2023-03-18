Manchester City star Kyle Walker will not face criminal charges following alleged sexual assault charges

Manchester City star Kyle Walker will not face criminal charges against him, authorities have confirmed.

Walker was recently recorded touching a woman inappropriately and exposing his private parts in a bar after being drunk in a bar. Cheshire police have since released a statement on the matter that read (via Daily Star):

"On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire Constabulary was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an alleged incident at a bar in the Wilmslow area. Officers have now concluded their enquiries which included speaking to those directly involved."

It further added:

"A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on 16 March. He has been dealt with by an out of court disposal and the matter is now closed."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently spoke about Walker's issue, saying:

"It's a private issue, we solve it internally, speak with him. Of course this is not the place to speak about a private situation."

Further quizzed about the behavior of players in public, Guardiola said:

"Yes definitely. Completely different from years ago definitely. They know it. They know it already. When you open the door at home you have to know that you will be filmed, whatever you do."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts to Patrick Viera's sacking

Patrick Viera's tenure as Crystal Palace manager recently came to an end. Speaking about the development, Pep Guardiola said (via Metro):

"I’m so sorry for Patrick Viera, I don’t know the reason why but new opportunities wait around the corner, ‘(But) I don’t even think about how that affects their game against Arsenal."

Arsenal will have the chance to get eight points clear of City if they win this weekend. Gunners manager Arteta said:

"We have an important game, the FA Cup is a nice and important competition. We are in the quarter finals, one step from the semi finals at Wembley. After’ everyone travels with their national teams. I don’t think we will watch the game but of course we will know the result but I have said many times they will do what they have to do and we will do our job."

Manchester City have 61 points from 27 Premier League games and trail league leaders Arsenal by five points.

