Manchester City star labels teammate Kevin De Bruyne as the 'GOAT' after his sensational performance in win over Newcastle

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish was full of praise for Kevin De Bruyne after his brilliant showing against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, January 13. The Belgian midfielder orchestrated his side's resurgence with a goal and an assist as they came back from 1-2 down to register a 3-2 win against the Magpies.

De Bruyne has missed out on most of the season, having picked up a hamstring injury in the season opener against Burnley back in August. His absence coincided with a period of disappointing form, which saw the Cityzens fall to fourth place in the league standings.

Manchester City took the lead in the contest through Bernardo Silva in the 26th minute before strikes from Alexander Isak (35') and Anthony Gordon (37') gave the hosts the advantage. Pep Guardiola threw on the 32-year-old midfielder for Silva in the 69th minute, and he needed only five minutes to turn the game on its head.

Jack Grealish was left on the bench for the encounter due to illness and did not play a part in the game. The Englishman was, however, in awe of his Belgian teammate's display, referring to him as the G.O.A.T. on Instagram. He wrote on an Instagram story:

"Honestly... Never seen anything like it in my life. The Goat"

Kevin De Bruyne came on in the 69th minute, and his first involvement was to fire a free-kick into the wall. Four more touches was all the midfielder needed to draw his side level, firing home a precise effort into the bottom corner from outside the box.

With the match looking set to end in a draw, Kevin De Bruyne sent a brilliant ball over the top for 20-year-old Oscar Bobb to latch onto, and the Norwegian scored the winner.

Kevin De Bruyne returns to aid Manchester City title push

De Bruyne's return comes at a time when Manchester City need him the most. With their Premier League rivals weakened through the loss of players for the AFCON and Asian Cup this month, his arrival will boost his side's push for the title.

The Cityzens were five points behind Liverpool at the start of the weekend, but have now cut the gap to just two points. De Bruyne's presence will give his teammates belief that they can win their fourth league title on the trot. Manchester City remain without top scorer Erling Haaland, but the return of De Bruyne will ensure that they do not feel his absence too much.

The Cityzens' next match is an FA Cup fourth round tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, January 26. Their next league clash will be against Burnley at the Etihad on January 31.