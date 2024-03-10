Manchester City star left Anfield injured after draw against Liverpool - Reports

According to journalist Joe Bray, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson left Anfield with a limp after picking up an injury in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday, March 10. The title rivals played out an entertaining draw to remain within a point of each other in the Premier League standings.

The Manchester City goalkeeper was injured after a collision with Darwin Nunez in the 47th minute, which resulted in him being replaced by Stefan Ortega.

Ederson had little to do in the game prior to his injury, as Liverpool could only muster one attempt on target in the first half. His side were relatively comfortable at the back and had a 1-0 lead by half-time.

Ederson fouled Nunez at the beginning of the second half as he attempted to clear an errant back pass from Nathan Ake and Liverpool equalised from the resulting penalty kick. Alexis Mac Allister cancelled out John Stones' opener in the 50th minute from the spot. Ederson soldiered on for a bit before having to leave the pitch.

With Arsenal having won at home against Brentford on Saturday, one of Liverpool or Manchester City was guaranteed to fall behind them. Both sides renewed hostilities, meeting for a second time after a draw at the Etihad earlier in the season.

The fixture was also the final meeting between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League, and it lived up to its billing. The two modern greats put on another entertaining show, but neither side could grab all three points.

As a result, Arsenal retained their position at the top of the league table with 64 points from 28 matches and a goal difference of 46. Liverpool are second with the same points tally but an inferior goal difference of 39. City occupy third place, having secured 63 points from 28 matches this season.

Manchester City hold on for point against Jurgen Klopp's Reds

Since Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, his team has been in imperious form. The Reds went behind against the run of play when Stones fired home from close range in the first half.

The match was a tale of two halves, as Klopp's side emerged from the interval with more gusto and fight. The result was an early leveller from Mac Allister in the second half, before their visitors narrowly escaped with a point.

Manchester City had their moments in the second period, as both Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku hit the woodwork. The 1-1 draw was a fitting result for the final meeting between two of the Premier League's finest managers.