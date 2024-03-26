Manchester City star picks up injury on international duty ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has sustained an injury while on international duty with Switzerland ahead of his club's clash with Arsenal on Sunday (March 31).

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin has confirmed that Akanji is sidelined, per Irish Independent journalist Sean O'Connor. He will miss his nation's friendly against the Republic of Ireland today (March 26) despite completing 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Denmark three days ago.

This could be bad news for Manchester City as they encounter title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad on the weekend. Pep Guardiola's Cityzens are breathing down the Gunners' necks, a point below the league leaders in third place.

Akanji has impressed for the reigning champions this season, appearing 34 times across competitions. He's helped his side keep 11 clean sheets and chipped in with four goals.

The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes of Manchester City's 1-1 draw against their other title rivals Liverpool (March 10). He played alongside Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake in a back three, allowing John Stones to venture into holding midfield.

Ruben Dias will likely come in as his replacement if the Swiss defender does miss Arsenal's visit. The Portugal international sat on the bench in the draw with Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders as Guardiola preferred Akanji's speed.

Declan Rice had to remind John Stones about Manchester City's encounter with Arsenal

John Stones (left) and Declan Rice (right) will be foes this Sunday.

Arsenal star Declan Rice will come up against his England teammate Stones when his side clash with Manchester City. The duo joined Gareth Southgate's squad for international duty this week.

Rice touched on a conversation the duo had about the upcoming game between Guardiola's men and Mikel Arteta's Gunners. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The first day I came I saw John Stones. I said, 'Big game next' and John said, 'Who are you playing?' I said, 'We've got you lot!' He said, 'Oh yeah!'."

Stones enjoys his downtime away from football and concentrates on his family as Rice alluded to:

"He didn't even know they were playing us next! When he's away from football he likes to be with his family and switch off and I get that, he likes to take on game at a time."

Stones is vital for Guardiola's Cityzens and is flourishing in his new defensive midfield role. He's made 22 appearances across competitions, bagging one goal and one assist.

That goal was important as it opened the scoring in Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool before the break. This allowed Arsenal to claim top spot with 10 games of the league campaign left.