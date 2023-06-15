Manchester City star reveals hilarious incident during treble celebrations involving Jack Grealish

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has revealed that Ruben Dias threw up in Jack Grealish's mother's bag during the side's treble celebrations.

The Cityzens spent three days partying after winning the Champions League last Saturday (June 10). Several City players made a short trip to Ibiza and partied for 12 hours. They then returned to Manchester for an open-tour bus parade of the City on Monday.

Jack Grealish has been the poster boy of the festivities, drinking, singing and looking like he needs a good night's sleep. The English winger is used to drinking but his teammate Dias isn't.

Ederson has claimed that the Portuguese defender couldn't handle his drink during the celebrations. The Manchester City goalkeeper told TNT Sports while on International duty with Brazil (via City Xtra):

"There are (Manchester City) players who don't drink, but made an exception [after winning the treble], which was the case with (Dias) but it didn't work out for him; two shots and he threw up everything and in (Grealish's) mother's bag..."

Dias merited a rare period of boozy antics after a superb showing for the Cityzens this season. He made 43 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 21 clean sheets.

However, Grealish's mother may not be too fond of the City defender after the alleged incident. Her son has been pictured looking worn out for the entirety of the treble winners' festivities. He admitted during the bus parade that he wasn't sure he had slept after flying back from Ibiza.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish links up with England for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Jack Grealish will be on international duty with England.

There was no rest for the weary Grealish following Manchester City's treble triumph. He has linked up with the England national team for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta (Friday, June 16) and North Macedonia three days later.

The English attacker was selected by Gareth Southgate as part of his squad for those respective fixtures. The 27-year-old may expect to be handed game time after a scintillating campaign at the Etihad. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.

Jack Grealish is delighted to have joined up with his England teammates. He posted a snap of himself and fellow Cityzen Phil Foden in training, captioning the Instagram post:

"Good to be back with the boys."

The former Aston Villa winger has earned 31 caps for the Three Lions, scoring two goals and providing six assists. He will be looking to help Southgate's men edge closer to qualifying for Euro 2024. England are currently top of Group C with two wins from as many games.

