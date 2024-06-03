Manchester City star Rodri reacts to Real Madrid winning Champions League

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has hailed Real Madrid as the 'best' team in the game following their UEFA Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley in London on Saturday (June 1). Los Blancos won 2-0 to win a record-extending 15th title in the competition.

In a hard-fought title clash, Dortmund rued squandering multiple scoring opportunities. Los Blancos made them pay, with Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scoring in the final 16 minutes to seal another European triumph.

There was some late drama - with BvB seeing a late own disallowed due to offside - but Carlo Ancelotti's side hung on to become the toast of Europe once again. Meanwhile, Rodri - whose team's title defence ended with a defeat to Los Blancos in the quarterfinals - had no qualms showering high praise on the champions.

“Real Madrid have once again shown that they are the best team in the world," he said (as per Partidazocope via Madrid Xtra).

With their 15th triumph, Real Madrid pulled eight clear of AC Milan - the next most successful team in the Champions League. The win was also Los Blancos' second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.

How Rodri's Manchester City fell to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester City have had an impressive season, winning an unprecedented Premier League four-peat. However, their hopes of a successful UEFA Champions League title defence ended at the hands of Los Blancos in the last-eight.

In a 3-3 first-leg draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, Rodri and Co. led twice but were forced to a share of the spoils. The two sides then drew 1-1 at the Etihad before City lost 4-3 on penalties to bow out of the competition. Los Blancos would go on to win a record-extending 36th La Liga title.

Meanwhile, City also recovered from the setback to create more Premier League history but ended the season with a surprise 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup final.