Manchester City star Ruben Dias reveals he learnt from Manchester United defensive duo

Portuguese defender Ruben Dias has been a revelation for Manchester City since making a £65m move from Primeira Liga outfit Benfica.

Pairing with England International John Stones, the 23-year-old proved to be rock-solid at the heart of the defense and immediately solved the Citizens' defensive frailties.

His impressive performances have helped Manchester City to 15 clean sheets so far this term and inspired them to the summit of the Premier League table.

Ruben Dias has now revealed that while growing up he learnt a lot from Manchester United’s legendary defensive duo of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

Manchester City CB Ruben Dias says he used to watch Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic as part of his "dream weekend".



Speaking on BT Sport, via Goal, the Manchester City defender reveals his 'dream weekend' used to be watching the Manchester United duo, before expressing his admiration for Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany and Chelsea’s John Terry.

“When I was a kid watching the Premier League was my dream weekend, I've watched many games with you, Vidic, Kompany, John Terry, an infinite list.

“From there you start learning and I learnt a lot from what I hear and what I see and just by watching I started to understand the league and the way you play.

”The thing that makes the big difference is how competitive it is. Here you get the challenge every game and I think that's what makes the league different and if you're successful it's because you can solve it many times,” Dias said.

Ruben Dias earns comparison to Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany

Since arriving at the Etihad, Ruben Dias has been an ever-present and reliable defensive option for the Citizens and his heroics have helped City to a 21-match winning run.

He has featured in all but one of Manchester City’s Premier League matches this season.

His commanding presence and impact on the City team has caught the eye of fans and pundits worldwide, who are now comparing the Portuguese to club legend and four-time Premier League winner Vincent Kompany.

When asked if he felt pressure from the weight of being compared to a club legend like Vincent company, Dias said:

“I felt zero pressure – no one could put more pressure apart from the pressure I put on myself.

“People are comparing me to Vincent and I understand why people do it but honestly for me you cannot replace Kompany because of all that he's done. I have a lot ambition, I want to win.”