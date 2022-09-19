Manchester City star tells friends that he does not expect to be at the club next season and fears he might have made a mistake: Reports

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has reportedly informed his friends that he does not see himself plying his trade at the Etihad Stadium next season after enduring a tough start to the new campaign.

Grealish, 27, became the costliest-ever Premier League signing after joining the Cityzens from Aston Villa for £100 million last summer. He penned a six-year deal, on a £230,000-a-week salary, in August last year. However, he has proved to be an underwhelming signing so far.

A technical dribbler with an eye for a pass, Grealish has failed to cement himself as a first-team starter for Pep Guardiola's side. He has featured in 389 minutes of action this season, netting just once in his team's 3-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday.

According to Football Insider, Grealish has intimated to his friends that he does not expect to be at Manchester City next season. The England international is of the opinion that the Cityzens' playing style is failing to complement his individual qualities. He also believes that joining a team with strict passing patterns was a mistake.

During his time at Villa Park, Grealish was the focal point of his team's offensive plays. His dribbling ability on the left flank used to be on full display at his boyhood club. However, he is said to have complained about not having enough of the ball at City.

Grealish has registered seven goals and four assists in 45 matches across all competitions for Manchester City. He made 26 league appearances last season, as his team went on to lift the 2021-22 Premier League trophy – their fourth in five seasons.

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League standings with 17 points from seven matches. The club will next be in action against city rivals Manchester United at home on Sunday, October 2.

Jack Grealish @JackGrealish P:S thanks Ahhh man that felt good 🥰🫶🏻 great win going into the international break! Away fans were incredibleP:S thanks @KevinDeBruyne about time Ahhh man that felt good 🥰🫶🏻 great win going into the international break! Away fans were incredible 💙 P:S thanks @KevinDeBruyne about time 😘🅰️ https://t.co/13szVVyUNq

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne opens up on Jack Grealish criticism

Speaking after his team's away win at Wolves, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne claimed that Jack Grealish is criticized more often because he is English. He said (via The Guardian):

"It is not about football. Outside of football, the focus is more on them [England players]. I understand because they are English and people tend to look more [at] what is happening."

He added:

"I feel like foreign players, for instance if you have a night out, we don't really get checked that often. Whereas I feel if an English player goes out, it is always in the media somewhere.

"What he does in his private life he does, nobody should care, but people do."

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far