Manchester City star valued at £57m asks to leave amid interest from Barcelona - Reports

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the club this summer, with FC Barcelona showing interest in signing the center-back.

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte wants to leave and hopes to join Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window. There have already been contacts.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the 28-year-old Frenchman has informed the club about his decision to depart at the end of the season after being dropped to the bench in recent games.

With Barcelona tracking Laporte's situation at City for some time, his potential departure could open the door for the Catalan side to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City signed Aymeric Laporte from the Spanish side Athletic Bilbao for a reported £57 million, and selling him could be profitable for the reigning Premier League champions. Additionally, City's plans to sign a central defender this summer make it a sensible decision to let go of Laporte.

With Manuel Akanji's impressive performances this season and Ruben Dias' consistency at the back, Laporte could be the fall guy in City's long-term plans for the squad.

Rúben Dias

João Cancelo

Kyle Walker

Nathan Aké

Aymeric Laporte

Manuel Akanji

John Stones



Manchester City's backline is STACKED.

Despite being a fan favorite at the Etihad Stadium, Laporte's departure could benefit both parties, especially as City look to balance their financial books. Meanwhile, Barcelona are expected to undergo a summer rebuild with Laporte included in their priority transfer list.

With player sales expected from Barcelona this summer, a deal to sign Laporte could be on the cards, but the club's finances will ultimately determine the likelihood of a transfer.

Regardless, Laporte's departure from City could set the wheels in motion for a summer of change at both clubs. Barca will look to build on their ongoing campaign this season as City execute plans to contain ballooning financial books.

Barcelona targeting Manchester City superstars Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva apart from Aymeric Laporte

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are also interested in bringing in three Manchester City players to strengthen their squad.

Barcelona are eyeing moves for three Manchester City players. They are: Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gündogan and Bernardo Silva.

The Catalan giants are eyeing midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and forward Bernardo Silva along with center-back Aymeric Laporte. Laporte has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Manchester City this summer, while Gundogan and Silva have been crucial players for Pep Guardiola's side this season.

The Blaugranas are undergoing a rebuilding phase under head coach Xavi Hernandez and see the Manchester City trio as valuable additions to bolster their squad for next season. It remains to be seen if City will be willing to part with any of its key players.

