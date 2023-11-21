Manchester City star wants Manchester United target Joao Neves to join the Cityzens amid transfer rumours

Bernardo Silva is hopeful of luring highly-rated Manchester United target Joao Neves to the blue half of the city. The 19-year-old central midfielder has been brilliant for SL Benfica, and is reportedly on the radar of multiple top European sides.

Joao Neves made his national team debut during the October international break. He is currently starring for his boyhood club Benfica, where he has seamlessly replaced Enzo Fernandez, who left the club for Chelsea in January 2023.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the youngster, and have allegedly sent out scouts to watch him play. Manchester City star Bernardo Silva revealed in a Gala that he would, however, prefer if Neves joined his team instead.

He said (reported via Manchester Evening News):

"I'm very happy for Joao Neves and the kids who are appearing at Benfica and in the national team. In the Premier League? Quality players can play in any championship. I see him focused on the club, it's the most important thing at the moment. He's very young, with a promising future ahead."

Silva added:

"He has integrated himself into the national team in the best way possible, another one to help us try to win the European Championship if the selector thinks so. If I can, I'll put a wedge in for him to go to Manchester City, of course I would."

Bernardo Silva has seen first-hand what the teenage midfielder is capable of, having trained alongside him for the national team during the current international break. Neves has already amassed 18 appearances for Benfica across all competitions this season, with 15 of them coming in a starting role.

Benfica have reportedly slapped a €120 million release clause on Neves, whose contract runs until 2028.

Why Joao Neves would make a bigger impact at Manchester United rather than Manchester City

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag has sought a specialist midfield tempo controller to help his side stay on top of games. They reportedly (via Mirror) pursued a deal for Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona last summer but failed to get a deal done.

With Casemiro performing below par this season (currently injured) and Sofyan Amrabat failing to dictate the tempo of games, Manchester United have been forced to play transition football. The lack of midfield control also affects their choice of centre-backs, as the manager has seemingly sacrificed Raphael Varane in favour of more traditional defenders.

Signing Joao Neves could be key for Manchester United, given the youngster's ability to receive the ball under pressure and progress play. He will enable United to play a similar pattern to Ten Hag's Ajax, and hence control the overall play.

At Manchester City, he will be behind Rodri in the pecking order and may end up like Kalvin Phillips, who has failed to make a mark since joining them in 2022. Neves will have more of an impact at Manchester United than at Manchester City, which could also determine his overall development.