Manchester City star is willing to take a salary cut to join Barcelona - Reports

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to force through a move to Barcelona and play with Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi. The striker's contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he will become a free agent in the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is still no agreement signed between Aguero and Barcelona. But the 32-year-old is eager to team up with Messi at Barcelona next season.

Sergio Aguero has developed into one of the best strikers in the world during his time with Manchester City. The Argentine forward is widely regarded as one of the best foreign players to ever play in the Premier League.

He is currently Manchester City's highest ever goal-scorer with 258 goals in just 387 appearances in all competitions for the club . Aguero has helped City win four Premier League titles, six EFL Cups and one FA Cup during his ten years at Manchester.

The Argentine has, however, been ravaged by injuries over the last couple of seasons. As a result, he has managed to make just seventeen appearances for Manchester City this season, in which he has scored four goals.

City have decided against offering Aguero a contract extension due to his age and fitness issues. The former Atletico Madrid striker will become a free agent in the summer and has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs.

Barcelona are tipped to be Aguero's next destination. The Catalans are looking to sign a top-quality forward to replace Luis Saurez, who left the club to join Atletico Madrid.

Aguero's massive salary could prove to be an issue for the Catalans. But the striker is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to realize his Barcelona dream.

BREAKING: Barcelona have held initial talks with representatives of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero over a free transfer this summer. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 6, 2021

Barcelona to sign either Memphis Depay or Sergio Aguero this summer

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Due to Barcelona's current financial situation, the club is likely to look to the free agent market for potential signings this summer. Barcelona have been linked with moves for Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero this summer.

This was @aguerosergiokun’s promise in 2014.



His final game for Manchester City—after 10 years and 258 goals—will be the Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/HF29S2VAcS — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 5, 2021

Ronald Koeman has reportedly shortlisted Memphis Depay as one of his top transfer targets. The club could, however, choose to sign Sergio Aguero instead because of the Manchester City striker's close relationship with its talismanic forward Lionel Messi.