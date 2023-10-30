Manchester City stars heard singing stubborn chant inside Old Trafford away dressing room after derby win over Manchester United

Manchester City stars shared pictures and videos of their celebrations after a dominant win over Manchester United in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's men ran wild after the game following a 3-0 win over their cross-town rivals.

In a video shared on TikTok by winger Jeremy Doku, the City players can be seen jumping up and down and chanting:

"Champions again, ole ole."

In the video, defender John Stones can be seen in the middle, dancing in his full kit. Midfielder Rodri was seen without his top, joining the celebrations.

Attacker Jack Grealish went on to share a selfie on Instagram with Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, and Doku joining in.

Doku rubbed it further in the faces of Manchester United fans, sharing a picture of his altercation with Antony with the caption:

"Stay calm... Manchester is blue."

This comes after the pair had a face-off late in the game, with the Brazilian earning a yellow card for his actions.

Manchester City were at their dominant best, dismantling United 3-0. The hosts never really had a chance as the defending champions controlled the game from start to finish. A brace from Haaland followed by a goal from Phil Foden gave City all three points.

With the win, Guardiola's side moved to within two points of leaders Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils, meanwhile, have lost five of their first 10 games and find themselves in eighth.

Pep Guardiola explains reason for Manchester City dominance after win over Manchester United

Guardiola credited City's success to their stability.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claimed that the reason for the side's continued success was their stability. Speaking after their win over Manchester United, the Spaniard insisted that everyone at the club is working in the same direction.

Guardiola said (via press conference):

'We are in the same direction, me, the CEO, the sporting directors, the chairman. That is why I think the club is so stable.

The comments expose the stark contrast between the two Manchester clubs. While City have been one of the Premier League's most dominant clubs over the last decade, United have struggled to establish an identity since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. They have run through multiple managers, unable to match the success of their cross-town rivals.

The fact was evident throughout the clash between the sides as Manchester City completely dominated the fixture. The visitors were barely troubled as Manchester United's attackers failed to pose a threat.