Manchester City step up pursuit of exciting attacker, €60m package being discussed - Report

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on signing Jeremy Doku from Rennes, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist tweeted that City are working on a new verbal deal worth €55-60m for the player. He added that Pep Guardiola's men are aware of competition from other teams for the winger's signature and hence are keen to wrap up the deal within this week.

Romano further said that City reportedly already have an agreement in place with the player over personal terms.

Doku, a 21-year-old winger, joined Ligue 1 side Rennes back in 2020 for €26m (including bonues) from Anderlecht. It made him the most expensive signing in the history of the French club.

Since then, he has featured in 92 games for the club, registering 12 goals and 10 assists. The Belgian winger had a promising campaign last season, where he netted seven goals and laid down four assists in 35 games.

City, who have parted ways with Riyad Mahrez this summer, are looking for a new winger in the transfer market. Doku could be a good addition to City's squad depth as he is unlikely to displace Bernardo Silva on the right wing or Jack Grealish on the left.

The Cityzens have also been hit with injuries with primary playmaker Kevin De Bruyne expected to be out for a few months with a hamstring injury. It has affected City's creative play in the final third, something Doku can aid (although in a different manner to that provided by De Bruyne) should he join the English club.

Manchester City register Super Cup victory after missing out on Community Shield

Having completed the famous treble last season, City had the chance to bag three more trophies on top of the regular competitions this season. The first one was the Community Shield, where they played Arsenal, who came second in the league last season.

The Gunners showed immense courage in mounting a comeback after going 1-0 down and took it to a penalty shootout, which they won comfortably by a margin of 4-1.

City's second chance came in the UEFA Super Cup, where they played Europa League winners Sevilla. They took the lead once again, only to concede an equalizer, with the match once again going to a shootout.

Guardiola's men rectified their mistakes from the previous shootout by winning this one 5-4 on penalties. Their third opportunity to win an extra trophy will come in the form of the FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to be held between December 12-23, later this year.