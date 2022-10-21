Manchester City suffer huge blow in deal with Puma because of Erling Haaland - Reports

Manchester City could suffer a major blow in their deal with kit manufacturers Puma due to Erling Haaland, as per Kieran Maguire.

The arrival of the Norwegian superstar has already made a huge impact on the pitch as well as off it.

Following his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Haaland has already scored 20 goals across all competitions in just 14 games.

At the same time, the Cityzens have also seen a rapid rise in terms of demand for their kits.

The i News claimed that Manchester City have seen a 101 percent upswing in shirt sales following the arrival of their new number nine.

As per Football Insider, the Cityzens are therefore likely to see a substantial rise in their annual commercial revenues, which was £271.7 milion last year.

However, Maguire has claimed that Puma might be hesitant to offer the Cityzens a new deal due to uncertainty over Haaland's future.

The Premier League champions have a contract with Puma until the summer of 2030 but could be looking for a new and improved deal.

However, Maguire has insisted that Haaland is not guaranteed to stay at Manchester City in the long term. He told Football Insider:

"The popularity of City shirts is noticeable. Anyone who has been overseas will certainly have seen plenty of Haaland shirts around. I think any deals with kit manufacturers are likely to be tiered, however, because Haaland can go just as quickly as he arrived.

“Therefore, no kit manufacturer will want to lock themselves into a long-term deal if the main driver of sales could potentially no longer be at the club."

He added:

"I think what we can expect to see is that if City hit a certain number of shirt sales, the likes of Puma might be willing to increase the percentage in commission on every unit sold. This would protect the manufacturer as well as reward the club and the player.”

Erling Haaland has been nothing short of extraordinary for Manchester City

Expectations were massive from Erling Haaland when he made his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

However, it would be quite fair to say that he has surpassed all expectations already, having made a blistering start to life at the Etihad.

Manchester City were already the most dominant side in the Premier League before his arrival but he has taken them to the next level.

Haaland is only 22 years of age presently and has shown enough signs that he could rule the game for years to come.

