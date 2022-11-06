Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland makes honest admission about his feelings before last-minute penalty against Fulham

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has opened up about his last-minute penalty in his team's 2-1 home win over Fulham on Saturday (November 5). The Cityzens climbed back up to the top of the Premier League with a thrilling victory at the Etihad.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a confident right-footed strike before Joao Cancelo was sent off for a foul inside the penalty area. Andreas Pereira levelled things from the spot in the 28th minute before Haaland handed City a vital win in the title race with a well-converted penalty in injury time.

Manchester City @ManCity



Here's how it happened



#ManCity Erling Haaland's late penalty secured all three points over Fulham!Here's how it happened Erling Haaland's late penalty secured all three points over Fulham! 💥Here's how it happened ⤵️#ManCity https://t.co/zMa0LUFoDd

During a post-match interaction, Haaland said that he was nervous before scoring the winner against Fulham from the spot. He told Sky Sports:

"It's fantastic. I was nervous (for the penalty). It was one of the most nervous moments of my life, but fantastic. A penalty in the last minute, of course, I would be nervous. But it's an amazing feeling. I love it. I have been injured for a week, and it is really important to win."

Haaland, who returned to action after missing two games due to a bruised foot, said that he was elated with his exploits, adding:

"I want to play every game. It was difficult (to be on the sidelines), but in the end we needed three points, and that is what we got. I am so tired but so happy. You have no idea."

Haaland, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million in June this year, turned the tide in City's favour on Saturday. He completed two passes, registered four shots and won three duels after replacing Alvarez in the 64th minute.

A complete striker blessed with pace and power, the Norwegian has scored 23 goals in 17 games across competitions for City this season, including 18 in the Premier League.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sarcastically defends Erling Haaland jibe

Earlier this week, AC Milan ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a fresh swipe at his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

When asked about how City star Erling Haaland could develop under the Spaniard at the Etihad, Ibrahimovic had told Canal Plus (via GOAL):

"It depends on Guardiola's ego, if he lets him become bigger than him or not."

During a pre-match press conference before the Fulham game, Guardiola was asked about Ibrahimovic's latest comments. He ridiculed the Swedish striker with a sarcastic response, saying:

"He is right; he is completely right. In this club, in this team, my ego is beyond every other person, every player. I don't like it when Erling scores three goals ,and all the highlights are for him. I'm so jealous! Honestly, I'm so jealous!"

Guardiola, who has a well-documented history of animosity with Ibrahimovic since their time at Barcelona, continued:

"I said, 'Erling, please no more goals, otherwise the newspapers won’t talk about me, and just about me. He's right; he (Ibrahimovic) knows me perfectly. Maybe he can write another book."

Guardiola's men are seeking a Premier League three-peat this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes