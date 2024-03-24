Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland names one thing he hates about modern football, calls for rule change

Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland has shared his views on the one change he wants in the modern game.

Haaland, 23, is one of the most prolific strikers in the sport. His 52 goals last season played a key role in City's maiden treble triumph, and he has had a strong sophomore campaign at the Etihad.

Despite misssing games due to injury, Haaland has scored 29 times as Pep Guardiola's side seek unprecedented back-to-back trebles and a Premier League four-peat.

Recently, the striker shared his take on goalline technology, emphasising the need to eliminate unfair play. Haaland wants the technology to be extended to cover all areas of the pitch, including throw-ins (as per Daily Mail), so that teams don't gain an unfair advantage:

"If you throw this way or that way, it doesn't matter. Just make sure you have two hands on the ball. I don't even know the rules, and if I'm going to make a throw, I'll probably do it wrong.

"But it doesn't matter if you throw the ball straight down, straight up or whatever. I would change that."

He added about time-wasting:

"And you can't steal too many meters, there should be a limit to how far you can go and a limit to how long you can take. I think it will be like that in the future."

There have been reports that the Premier League is contempating enforcing rules to curb time-wasting and use of ball kids, as per the aforementioned source.

How has Manchester City striker Erling Haaland fared in international football?

Manchester City Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is one of the crown jewels of a star-studded Manchester City team and has had success in his young career in club football, especially with his current team.

Although he has also been a prolific scorer for Norway, international success has been elusive. In 30 games, the City man has struck 27 times. However, he has drawn a blank in his last three outings, including the 2-1 friendly defeat at home to Czech Republic last week.

Haaland and Co. next take on Slovakia on Tuesday in another friendly before the striker returns to club action. City entertain Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday (March 31).