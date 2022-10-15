Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland reveals his favorite food and says he would trust Mario Balotelli with his life 

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland revealed his favorite food during an interview with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville on Sky Sports.

The Norwegian was asked nine questions about his personal tastes and preferences and revealed interesting facts about himself. One such fact was Haaland's favorite food.

In a recent documentary called Haaland: The Big Decision, the superstar goalscorer revealed certain unconventional food items in his diet, such as heart and liver.

However, the Manchester City forward has now come out with his favorite meal. He told Neville:

"My favourite meal is things we can never eat, things we only eat once in an occasion ... I love kebab or kebab pizza, I absolutely love it, it’s one of the best things I have to say but I can never eat it. Sometimes I sit home like ‘it would be so good’ then I go to the fridge and make something else, that’s my life."

He added:

“I like wine a lot I had to say I cannot lie."

Neville then asked:

"The two together?"

To which, the Manchester City superstar delightfully replied:

“Na, na, na, this is not a good mix.”

Neville also asked Halaand which player he would choose to take a penalty if his life was on the line. The Norwegian chose former Cityzens striker Mario Balotelli.

He said:

“I’d probably have to either say myself as I trust myself a lot. If not there is some good ones, I think I have to say maybe Mario Balotelli because he was maybe the best I’ve ever seen as a penalty taker.

"You remember all the ones he did? Crazy. He was actually a really good one, so maybe me or him."

Manchester City's Erling Haaland sheds light on crazy 6000 calorie diet that includes heart and liver

The Manchester City superstar claims to be on a 6000 calorie diet after revealing the secrets to his success in his recent documentary. He said (via TalkSPORT):

“You (other people) don’t eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. People say meat is bad for you. But which? The meat you get at McDonald’s? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver."

Speaking about his morning routine, Haaland added:

“The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes, it is good for circadian rhythm. I have also started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body.”

