Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland wins 2023 Globe Soccer's Best Men's Player award

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been crowned as 2023 Globe Soccer's Best Men's Player.

Globe Soccer's official social media accounts and website revealed that Haaland has defeated the likes of Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and more to lift the prestigious accolade. Last season, the Norwegian forward enjoyed a stellar campaign with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as they completed the treble.

Haaland made 53 appearances for the Etihad outfit in the 2022-23 campaign across different competitions, where he bagged 52 goals and nine assists. He has continued in the same form this term as well. In the ongoing season, Haaland has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances.

Nevertheless, he has missed a few recent games for the Premier League side due to a bone-stress reaction in his foot. He's expected to make his return to Manchester City at the end of January.

Apart from Erling Haaland, Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has won 2023 Globe Soccer's Fan's Favorite Player of the Year award. The likes of Messi, Salah, Jude Bellingham, and Neymar Jr were also nominated in the category.

West Ham United are interested in £45 million Manchester City midfielder: Report

West Ham United are reportedly looking forward to signing English midfielder Kalvin Phillips before the January transfer window comes to an end.

According to BBC Sport, the likes of top European clubs such as Juventus and Newcastle United were also interested in signing the Englishman. However, no agreement or advanced talks have been made by the teams.

As a result, West Ham United are looking forward to landing the 28-year-old at London Stadium. Moreover, it has also been reported that Manchester City are willing to sell Kalvin Phillips. The English midfielder was signed by the Etihad outfit in July 2022 for a reported transfer fee of £45 million from Leeds United.

However, Phillips has only received limited game time for City and this season, he has only made 10 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, where he has been on the ground for only 319 minutes. With a vision of being selected for England's 2024 EUROS squad, Phillips is keen to get regular minutes.