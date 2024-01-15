Manchester City superstar names Lionel Messi as his toughest-ever opponent

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has claimed that Argentina and Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi is the best footballer he has ever played against during his career.

During a recent interaction with club media, Grealish was queried to name the best player he has come across during his time for Aston Villa and Manchester City. He replied (h/t Barca Universal):

"The best player I have played against is Leo Messi."

Messi, 36, has established himself as one of the best to ever grace the sport owing to his stellar goal-scoring record and numerous trophies. He has bagged 821 goals in 1047 combined appearances across both club and country level, registering 399 assists in the process too.

A record eight-time Ballon d'Or award, Messi has lifted a staggering 44 trophies for Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami so far. He has lifted 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League crowns, one FIFA World Cup and one Copa America trophy as well.

Grealish, on the other hand, has scored three goals and provided two assists in 23 matches across all competitions for City this campaign.

Inter Miami attacker Luis Suarez states that Lionel Messi wanted to retire at Barcelona

During a recent media interaction, Inter Miami star Luis Suarez claimed that Lionel Messi dreamt of retiring at Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021. He said (h/t MARCA):

"I didn't imagine we would be together again because I thought Leo would finish his career at Barcelona. In 2019, we imagined winning everything at Barcelona and we dreamed of retiring there. First I left and then they all left after me."

Suarez, who left Barcelona one year prior to his Argentine teammate, sealed a free transfer to Inter Miami after leaving Gremio last month.

Ahead of the Blaugrana's 4-1 Supercopa de Espana final loss against Real Madrid this Sunday (Janaury 14), the Uruguayan striker added:

"The current situation is what counts, being in a Super Cup final shows what a good team they are. I know that in the league they are not at the level expected of them, but they are in spells. The team is under construction, a lot of new players, and it's difficult but little by little all the problems they have will be solved."

Barcelona, who lifted the La Liga title last term, are fourth in the 2023-24 domestic table with 41 points from 19 games – eight off top place.