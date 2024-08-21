Manchester City superstar Rodri names teammate as GOAT in surprise choice over debate dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has named his teammate Kevin De Bruyne the GOAT ahead of popular candidates Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Belgian is considered a top player, he's far behind the iconic duo of Messi and Ronaldo as far as accolades are concerned.

While Messi is an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, his Portuguese rival has received the award on five occasions. On the other hand, the Argentine ace has lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy thrice (as per UEFA's website), two fewer times than Ronaldo.

However, when asked about his choice for GOAT, Rodri went with De Bruyne, who is slightly younger than Messi and Ronaldo. Currently 33, the Belgium international has played 182 matches across competitions alongside Rodri, bagging six joint goal contributions for City.

"Kevin De Bruyne," Rodri said when asked to name his GOAT.

De Bruyne has made 384 appearances across competitions for Manchester City, bagging 102 goals and 170 assists. He has helped the club win six Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy, among other honors.

Although De Bruyne is seemingly entering the final stages of his career, he continues to perform at a high level for the English champions. Meanwhile, Messi and Ronaldo have exited Europe. While the former plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, Ronaldo represents Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr.

That said, De Bruyne has only a year left on his current contract with Manchester City and could be headed out of the club after the season.

Pep Guardiola compares Erling Haaland to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester City get their Premier League season underway

Erling Haaland

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted Erling Haaland's numbers are comparable to Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's. The Norway international scored in his team's 2-0 win over Chelsea in their league opener on Sunday, August 18.

After the game, the Spanish tactician lavished praise on the star striker and lauded his achievements. Guardiola said in a post-match press conference (via beIN Sports):

"He has the numbers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who controlled the last decade, 50 years, absolutely everything. In terms of numbers, he's at that level."

Haaland has scored 64 goals in 67 Premier League matches and finished as the competition's highest scorer in both seasons.

