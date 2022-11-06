Manchester City talent replicates Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration after scoring against Manchester United in youth game

Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges brought out Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's 'nap' celebration after scoring a hat-trick against the Red Devils in an under-16 game.

The Cityzens' youth side earned a 6-1 win against their neighbors. Borges bagged four goals in the game. He celebrated the hat-trick goal with Ronaldo's well-known brand of celebration.

The youngster has now scored 16 goals, including three hat-tricks, and provided 10 assists in 18 games for City's youth side.

Ronaldo first brought out this particular style of celebration after scoring his first Premier League goal of the season against Everton last month. He has since scored another goal against FC Sheriff.

Manchester United midfielder Fred reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's tantrums against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo was the center of attention during Manchester United's 2-0 home win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 20. The Portuguese walked down the Old Trafford tunnel before the final whistle after refusing to come on as a late substitute.

Midfielder Fred has now given his verdict on the incident. While speaking to TNT Sport, the Brazilian said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I didn’t [see it]. I was on the pitch there. You end up getting focused, you don’t even see it. Turned out I saw it later on the news. I was even surprised when I saw it, but it happens. Dude, it’s hard. Everyone deals in some way. It’s obvious that everyone wants to be on the pitch. They want to play to help the team."

He added:

“So when you end up not playing, you get frustrated. This is normal, it has happened to him, it has happened to me, to someone else. I think that’s part of football. But I think it stayed there, we talked there, they had their conversation, he and Erik ten Hag. The important thing is that everything is ok. He scored again too, which is important. I hope he can keep scoring and have a great season at United.”

United return to action in the Premier League on October 6. Erik ten Hag's side will take on Aston Villa in a crucial away clash. The Red Devils currently sit in the fifth spot with 23 points from 12 games. Fans will keep a close eye on whether Ronaldo is named in the starting XI for the game.

