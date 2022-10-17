Manchester City team coach damaged on the way back from Anfield after defeat to Liverpool: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly claimed that their team bus was damaged when leaving Anfield on Sunday, 16 October, following a fiery clash against Liverpool.

According to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone, City's team coach suffered damage to the windscreen on Anfield Road as it was leaving Merseyside.

The incident followed a controversial afternoon in which Pep Guardiola's side suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season thanks to a Mohamed Salah winner.

The champions now lie four points away from leaders Arsenal, but the encounter was full of controversial incidents on and off the pitch.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was sent off for dissent after his team weren't awarded a free kick, despite Bernardo Silva pulling Salah's shirt.

According to Sky News, Manchester City boss Guardiola alleges that coins were thrown at him by home supporters. This came after his team saw Phil Foden's goal disallowed on the hour mark.

The same report also states that there were vile chants made in reference to footballing tragedies which Liverpool have condemned.

Graffiti was also left in parts of the away end, referring to 'murderers' and the number of people killed in the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters. Both disasters resulted in over 100 deaths combined.

Liverpool release statement condeming vile behaviour from Manchester City supporters

Following ugly scenes at Anfield, Liverpool released a statement in which they were 'deeply disappointed to hear vile chants.' The chants allegedly referred to the 1989 Hillsbrough disaster, which resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters, and the Heysel disaster, where 39 people died.

The club released a statement on their official website after the game which read:

"We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature."

The statement further read:

"We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters. We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether."

Per TalkSPORT, a spokesperson for the Merseyside club also recognized the Manchester City manager's claims of coin throwing. The statement proclaimed:

“We are aware of an incident involving objects being thrown into the technical area at today’s game. This is totally unacceptable behaviour and not the standards of behaviour we expect at Anfield."

He added:

“This incident will be fully investigated using CCTV and those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield Stadium and a possible football banning order.”

