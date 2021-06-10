Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Aymeric Larporte linked with sensational Barcelona switch, Atletico Madrid offer swap deal for Manchester City star involving Saul Niguez and more – 9th June 2021

Manchester City enjoyed a superb domestic run last campaign. They clinched their third Premier League title in four years and also lifted the Carabao Cup after defeating Tottenham in the final.

However, following their disappointing defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final, Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly looking to bolster their squad this summer.

Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia have already departed the club, while Fernandinho is expected to be released this summer. However, the likes of Harry Kane and Aston Villa taslisman Jack Grealish have been heavily linked with a switch to the Etihad.

Barcelona eyeing sensational move for Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte

Over the past few seasons, Barcelona have struggled at the defensive end of the pitch. While the club have had a busy summer, signing the likes of Sergio Aguero, Dias and Emerson, their defense remains a key area needing strengthening.

Sport claim the Copa Del Rey winners have identified Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte as a potential transfer target.

The newly capped Spain international has fallen out of favor at the Etihad and lost his starting role last season. Pep Guardiola opted for a centre-back pairing of John Stones and newly-signed Ruben Dias.

Barcelona will have to splash out the cash to secure Laporte's services, considering Manchester City have forked out a hefty £56 million fee to snap him up back in 2018.

However, Spanish news outlet AS have revealed the Catalan giants will look to sell the French duo of Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti to raise funds for the deal.

Atletico Madrid offer Saul Niguez for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Saul Niguez

According to Metro, Atletico Madrid have offered Saul Niguez to Manchester City in exchange for winger Bernardo Silva.

After spending his entire career at Atletico Madrid, Saul Niguez is reportedly set for a new challenge after claiming his first La Liga title last summer.

With Jack Grealish heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, Bernardo Silva could potentially drop out of the pecking order at the club.

Reports claim Atletico are now trying to lure Silva to the Wanda Metropolitano and have offered Manchester City the services of Saul Niguez in exchange for the Portuguese.

Raheem Sterling breaks silence amidst links with Barcelona

Raheem Sterling in action versus Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has emerged as a shock name on Barcelona's wish list. EuroSport reported the Spanish giants are weighing a move for the Manchester City winger.

Reports claim Barcelona are seeking a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele as they plan to sell the Frenchman should he fail to extend his contract, which expires next summer.

However, in an interview with TalkSport, Sterling squashed the rumors, hinting at remaining with Manchester City for the foreseeable future.

“Do what they done before we had social media. Don’t check anything, don’t look at anything. That’s the most important thing," Sterling said.

While the Manchester City winger struggled to hit his stride last campaign, he will aim to clean the dust off his feet and help England claim the ultimate prize at Euro 2020.

