Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona looking to sign ace defender, latest on De Bruyne's contractual situation, and more - 4th January 2021

Manchester City are expected to be active in the transfer window as they will hope to wrestle the Premier League title away from Liverpool in the second half of the season. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 4 January 2021:

Barcelona looking to sign Eric Garcia

As per Marca, Barcelona have prioritised the signature of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

The Spaniard was handed a few games in the Premier League at the start of the season as Manchester City struggled with injuries. But he is yet to make an appearance in the league since late November last year as he is recovering from a leg injury.

Garcia’s contract expires in July this year, and it’s likely he will leave for a cut-price deal this month or on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona are looking to inject more youth into their squad, and see Garcia as the ideal option as he is a La Masia product. The centre-back moved to City in 2017.

Kevin De Bruyne not rushing for a new contract

Although Manchester City are keen on extending Kevin De Bruyne’s contract and have already placed an offer on the table, the midfielder has not agreed to all terms yet.

De Bruyne’s current contract with Manchester City runs till the summer of 2023, and he is presently one of the highest earners at the club.

Advertisement

As per Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, De Bruyne isn’t entirely happy with the current offer, and is looking for a better deal to extend his stay at the Etihad.

The Belgian won the PFA Player of the Year award for the 2020 campaign, and is one of the most influential midfielders in Europe at the moment. It remains to be seen if Manchester City will offer him a new deal after the latest developments.

Negotiations between Kevin De Bruyne and Man City are not in an advanced stage (as yet). He’s not close to signing a new contract as there hasn’t been a lot of progress. There’s a proposal on the table, but the player won’t sign a deal at those terms. https://t.co/T36rij0uTz — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) January 4, 2021

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to leave Manchester City on loan

After offering Taylor Harwood-Bellis a new contract in December last year, Manchester City are looking to send the 18-year-old out on loan this month.

The centre-back’s new contract will see him extend his stay at the club until 2024, and the club want him to get some regular playing time in the lower leagues.

Harwood-Bellis has played in some of the cup games for Manchester City since making his debut in 2019, and has made two appearances so far this season.

Advertisement

As per Football League World, Championship trio Preston North End, Bristol City, and Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing the talented defender this month.