Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club chasing former Premier League star, full-back set to leave, and more - 15th January 2021

We bring you the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 15 January 2021. Today’s news includes a possible move a former Premier League star, and the latest on a couple of Manchester City defenders.

Nathanael Ogbeta to leave Manchester City

Nathanael Ogbeta has been at Manchester City for nine years, but he is expected to leave when his contract expires next summer.

The 19-year old has progressed through the youth ranks at Manchester City, but is yet to make his senior debut for the club.

As per All Nigeria Soccer, Ogbeta wants to move elsewhere for a breakthrough, and is in talks to sign for clubs in Germany, as well as some English sides.

Ogbeta has made five appearances in the Premier League 2 for the Manchester City Under-23 side, and two more appearances in the EFL Trophy this season.

Manchester City linked with a shock swoop for Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has had a torrid time at Real Madrid since moving to the Spanish capital in 2019. The Belgian has had been plagued by injuries, and hasn’t been able to perform anywhere close to his best.

Now, a report by Voetbal24 claims that Pep Guardiola is interested in signing Hazard, if Manchester City are not able to land Lionel Messi in the summer.

Advertisement

Messi has been linked with an exit next summer, but it remains to be seen if he will indeed move or change his mind after the presidential election that is set to be held in March.

Hazard, who scored 85 goals in the Premier League and won the PFA Player of the Year award during his spell at Chelsea, could be a good option. But it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will sell him so early instead of giving him one final chance.

Eden Hazard has been voted as the Ultimate Icon of 125 years of Belgian football. 👏 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/HhWr4jExOI — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 13, 2021

Guardiola admits Garcia could leave

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Eric Garcia could leave for Barcelona in the coming weeks as the Blaugrana are looking to sign their former player.

Garcia’s contract with Manchester City comes to an end in the summer, and he can begin negotiations for a pre-contract agreement. Barcelona, however, want to sign the player in January and not for free in the summer.

Advertisement

Eric Garcia will join Barça as a free agent, ‘here we go’ as said weeks ago. 🤝



Guardiola about the chance of Eric leaving this month: “I hope not but maybe Barcelona knows better than me. I don't know what's going to happen but maybe it's going to happen..” 🔵 #mcfc @City_Xtra — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2021

Guardiola, when asked about the situation, said he hopes Garcia stays, but conceded defeat:

"I hope not [that Garcia goes to Barcelona] but maybe the people from Barcelona know more than me. I don't know what is going to happen but maybe it is going to happen."