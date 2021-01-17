Create
Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club eye move for Wolves star, Barcelona will not sign Eric Garcia in January, and more - 16th January 2021

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Kumar
ANALYST
Modified 17 Jan 2021, 00:14 IST
News
Manchester City continue to be linked with some players in the January transfer window. Here’s the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 16 January 2021.

Manchester City interested in signing Adama Traore

Manchester City are reportedly looking to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore in the January transfer window. Traore has not been able to replicate last season’s form so far in this campaign, but several clubs are still chasing him.

As per Sport, Manchester City are interested in signing Adama, having refrained from strengthening their team so far in the transfer window.

Adama has made 18 appearances so far this season and is yet to score his first goal. The Spaniard has struggled for consistency this season, but despite that, he is expected to cost a big sum of money.

Eric Garcia to remain at Manchester City in January

There were reports that Eric Garcia was set for a cut-price January move to Barcelona, but the Spaniard is now set to stay at Etihad Stadium for the time being. The reason is the postponement of the presidential elections in Barcelona.

The election was supposed to take place at the end of this month, but it has been pushed back to March. This means Garcia is likely to move to the Blaugrana on a free transfer next summer.

The development will benefit Manchester City of course, as Pep Guardiola’s side will have some depth with Garcia present at the club. The Spaniard is currently behind Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, and John Stones in the pecking order at the Etihad.

Locatelli’s agent reveals Manchester City interest

Manuel Locatelli’s agent Stefano Castelnuovo has revealed that Manchester City are interested in signing the Italian midfielder.

Manchester City are expected to strengthen their midfield department in the summer considering Fernandinho will be out of contract and might leave as a free agent.

Locatelli has put in some consistent displays in midfield for Sassuolo this season in the Serie A and could serve as a viable replacement. His contract with the Italian side ends in the summer of 2023 and he unlikely to cost a fortune.

Castelnuovo has explained that Sassuolo may not sell him in January, but a summer move to Manchester City may be a possibility.

"In the January transfer market Sassuolo will hardly sell the player. Manchester City are one of the teams monitoring him for the next market.”
Published 17 Jan 2021, 00:14 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City Manuel Locatelli Eric Garcia Pep Guardiola EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester City Transfer News
