Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club could re-sign winger, perfect contract to entice Messi, and more - 7th January 2021

Manchester City beat arch-rivals Manchester United in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and will look to continue their good form in the coming week. We take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 7 January 2021:

Manchester City can re-sign Matondo

Rabbi Matondo struggled to impress at Schalke following his permanent move in the 2019 January transfer window. The winger has already passed his medical at Stoke City ahead of a move and the Potters are expected to sign Matondo on loan.

Schalke have struggled this season, and are yet to win a game as they fight to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. New manager Christian Gross had no qualms about loaning out Matondo and, as per the Telegraph, Manchester City can re-sign him for just £6.5 million through a buy-back clause.

Pep Guardiola’s side can sign Matondo, and let him play out the rest of the season at Stoke City. Matondo was sold to Schalke for a fee of £8.10 million in 2019.

Grealish will not be sold in January

Jack Grealish has been one of the best midfielders in the league this season, and is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 25-year old signed a new deal last year after helping Aston Villa avoid relegation and the club don’t want to sell him unless they receive an enormous amount of money.

As per the Daily Mail, Villa want to see how far they can go this season, and will reject any bid for their main players in January.

Manchester City’s early season form saw them linked with several attackers, but they have managed to bring about a bit more consistency to their game in the last couple of months.

It remains to be seen if the Sky Blues will make a bid for Grealish in the coming weeks, or possibly next summer.

Manchester City could offer Lionel Messi the deal he wants

Manchester City are one of the clubs interested in signing Lionel Messi when his contract with Barcelona expires in the summer.

City are expected to compete with PSG for Messi’s signature, but the English side believe they are in pole position as they could offer Messi a unique proposition.

As per the Telegraph, the proposed contract will include a spell in the United States, with New York City, which would fulfil Messi’s wish of playing and living in the US. This would be after a spell at the Etihad, of course.