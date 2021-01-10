Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club stalwart has offers on his table, Leeds United want academy duo, and more - 10th January 2021

Manchester City put in an impressive display to beat Birmingham City in the FA Cup, and will look to maintain their winning run in the coming weeks. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 10 January 2021:

Manchester City’s Fernandinho has offers on his table

Fernandinho’s Manchester City contract will run out next summer. The Brazilian has a decision to make as the club have not been able to agree a new deal with his representatives.

As per reports, Fernandinho has no shortage of suitors, as clubs in Europe and his native Brazil are looking to sign him on a free transfer.

The defensive midfielder has been a crucial part of Pep Guardiola’s spell in charge of the club. His performances in midfield and as a centre-back have helped lay the foundation for the team’s talented attackers.

Manchester City have let go of several experienced players in the last year or so, so we could, perhaps, see the 35-year-old leave at the end of his contract as well.

Leeds United linked with academy duo

Manchester City academy products Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Luke Mbete-Tabu have been linked with a move to Leeds United, as per Leeds Live.

The duo have done well for the Manchester City youth teams, and have broken into the Under-23 team following their impressive performances. While Wilson-Esbrand is 18, Mbete-Tabu is only 17.

The two still have a long way to go before they can make their senior team debut for City, but first team opportunities could arrive sooner at Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa hasn’t shied away from giving the younger players an opportunity every now and then, which means the City duo could benefit from a move to Elland Road.

Angelino to remain at Leipzig

On loan Manchester City left-back Angelino is having a good campaign at RB Leipzig, and has helped the club challenge Bayern Munich for the title so far this season.

The Spaniard is currently on loan at Leipzig until the end of the season, and it is unlikely City will recall him from his spell to help them in their title bid.

Markus Krösche, the Leipzig Sporting Director said:

“My gut feeling tells me that there is a high probability that he [Angelino] will stay with us... We are very happy that he is with us. We can assume that he will stay with us longer.”

Angelino has played in a more attacking position for Julian Nagelsmann's side this season, and is currently their joint top-scorer in the league with four goals.