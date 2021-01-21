Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Defender attracting interest from PSG, Pep Guardiola wants custodian to stay, and more - 20th January 2021

Manchester City continued their stunning form to beat Aston Villa on Wednesday and will look to maintain their good run over the weekend.

Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 20 January 2021:

Eric Garcia attracting interest from PSG

Eric Garcia was close to moving to Barcelona before the postponement of the presidential elections. However, the Blaugrana have reportedly decided to wait to sign the defender for no fee in the summer.

Latest reports from Mundo Deportivo reveal that Barcelona are likely to face competition for Garcia in the summer. Ligue 1 side PSG are also keen on signing the centre-back and are even willing to pay a fee in the January transfer window.

Eric Garcia has already decided that a return to Barcelona -- where he spent most of his youth career -- is what he wants, so it will be difficult for PSG to convince him to join them.

The Spaniard has made just three appearances in the Premier League this season and has found game time hard to come by so far.

Manchester City looking to keep Scott Carson

Manchester City are looking to keep goalkeeper Scott Carson beyond his current loan deal, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola has been impressed by Carson’s off-the-field contribution and called him a leader behind the scenes. The Spaniard said:

"One keeper who is so important for us is Scott Carson," City boss Pep Guardiola said earlier this month. He's like our captain behind the scenes. Like Fernandinho. He's not noticed by the (news)papers."

He added:

"He's not noticed on the field, because he's the third keeper, but in the locker room he's like another captain, and he's so important and hopefully he can stay longer with us in next years."

#ManCity want to negotiate a new contract with Scott Carson to keep him for the next 18 months. @ManCity are 'relaxed' about the situation but are in talks with Derby over cancelling Carson's current deal, to discuss a separate contract with the player.



Carson’s contact with Manchester City will expire at the end of May.

Manchester City have time to trigger their buy-back clause for Douglas Luiz

Manchester City reportedly have time till the 5th of June to trigger their buy-back clause and re-sign midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

Luiz has been linked with a return to Manchester City after impressive performances for Aston Villa so far this season. The Cityzens are likely to be without Fernandinho next season as the Brazilian’s contract will come to an end at the end of this campaign.

Aston Villa’s Luiz is being seen as the ideal alternative and, as per Athletic (via Caught Offside), Manchester City can re-sign the midfielder for a fee of around £27.5 million.