Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: No obligation to re-sign Douglas Luiz, South American set for another loan spell, and more - 11th January 2021

Manchester City continue to be linked with one of their former players and we bring you the latest on that development. There is also news on one of the youngsters signed by the club recently. Here is the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 11 January 2021:

Manchester City don’t have an obligation to buy Douglas Luiz

Manchester City’s smart transfer business saw them insert a buy-back clause into Aston Villa's deal to sign Douglas Luiz in 2019. The Brazilian has been in good form for Villa this season, and has been linked with a return to the Etihad.

Various reports have claimed that Manchester City could exercise their buy-back clause to sign Luiz, either in the coming weeks or in the summer transfer window.

A report by Birmingham Live, however, claims City certainly do not have the obligation to trigger the clause, and it could be removed from the contract if the two clubs can come to an agreement.

It remains to be seen what Manchester City will do, considering Luiz could serve as a direct replacement for Fernandinho, who will be out of contract next summer.

Former custodian feels City should allow Aguero to leave

Former Manchester City goalkeeper David James has explained that the club no longer need Sergio Aguero, and have already moved on without him.

Aguero missed 21 games in 2020, and the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling did a good job of attacking down the middle in his absence.

Pep Guardiola has used Ferran Torres and Kevin De Bruyne in the false nine role this season, as Aguero has struggled with his fitness. With his contract expiring next summer, James has called for Manchester City to Sergio Aguero go.

“I would let him go. This isn’t taking anything away from him, he is a legend at Man City and always will be. There comes a point though when you are relying on him and can’t move forward. They have proved that they can move forward without him,” James told Stadium Astro.

“I think he has finished top goalscorer in the Premier League once, we are not talking about an Alan Shearer that did it three years in a row.

“As much as he is a Man City legend and a dangerous threat, he spends a lot of time injured. He isn’t always the top scorer in the Premier League, and I think Man City are slowly trying to find that instinct where multiple high goalscorers are more important than one outstanding goalscorer,” James added.

Manchester City make a decision about youngster’s future

Manchester City have already signed young right-back Kluiverth Aguilar from Peruvian side Alianza Lima. However, he will only join the club next summer after finishing his loan spell in Peru.

Aguilar, it seems, will quickly move to Belgian side Lommel SK for the 2020-21 season, as reports claim City want the young full-back to acclimatise to European football.

Kluiverth was signed for around £2 million last year, when he was just 16, and City allowed him to spend another year at Lima to further his development.