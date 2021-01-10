Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Aguero linked to PSG, Fernandinho to leave club and more | January 9th, 2021

Manchester City seem to have kicked into gear after a slow start to the season. Pep Guardiola's men have been in impeccable form, winning their last five matches in all competitions.

The Sky Blues host Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Sunday in what should be a straight-forward game for the Premier League side. The Spanish manager will hope his side can come away with the victory and continue their winning streak.

With that being said, here are the latest Manchester City transfer news on January 9th, 2021.

Eric Garcia agrees to join Barcelona

Eric Garcia in action for Manchester City

Spanish defender Eric Garcia has agreed a deal to return to Barcelona in the summer. The 19-year old is a product of La Masia and will finally make his dream move back to his boyhood club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Garcia will join Barcelona on a free transfer once his contract expires in the summer.

The Spaniard couldn't make the impact he wanted in Pep Guardiola's side and failed to become a regular starter for the Cityzens. Barcelona see Garcia as the natural successor to Gerard Pique.

Advertisement

PSG pursue Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero has had a terrible time with injuries

French champions PSG are rumoured to be interested in Sergio Aguero. The striker has barely featured for Manchester City this season, as he is enduring another campaign that is marred by injuries.

According to Bruno Satin, new PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing his compatriot this summer. The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and will be allowed to leave Manchester City for free.

City themselves have not started negotiating a contract extension for the Argentine.

Mauricio Pochettino 'targeting Sergio Aguero as first major signing' as PSG boss https://t.co/BRLrguC72O — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 8, 2021

Advertisement

Aguero would leave Manchester City as their all-time top scorer and one of the most important players in the club's history.

Fernandinho to leave Manchester City at the end of the season

Fernandinho has been a loyal servant to the club

Manchester City captain Fernandinho is set to leave the club at the end of the season. The Brazilian is in the final 6 months of his contract and will not be signing an extension with the club.

The 35-year-old midfielder's agent Giovanni Branchini indicated that the Brazilian has offers from other clubs in Europe and Brazil.

Fernandinho will be making a decision on his future very soon.