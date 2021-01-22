Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Aguero yet to be offered a new deal, club close in on Enrik Ostrc, and more - 21st January 2021

Manchester City continued their stunning run of form by beating Aston Villa on Wednesday, and have a game in hand over Premier League leaders Manchester United.

Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 21st January 2021:

Manchester City have not offered Aguero a new contract

Although Pep Guardiola recently spoke highly of Sergio Aguero, the club are yet to offer him a new contract.

Aguero is currently isolating after coming in contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Argentine has struggled for regular playing time this season after picking up several injuries. It remains to be seen if he will be able to make an impact in the second half of the season.

Aguero’s contract expires in the summer, and even though he is keen to remain at the club where he has achieved so much, he is yet to be approached for a new deal as per Sam Lee of the Athletic.

Sergio Aguero has not had any contact with #ManCity regarding a contract extension - neither has Fernandinho. Sources have indicated that the Argentinian was told last year that being fit by the end of 2020 would help his cause.



Manchester City close to signing Enrik Ostrc

Enrik Ostrc is reportedly set to join Manchester City on a four-year deal from Slovenian side NK Olimpija.

The 18-year old’s performances have attracted Manchester City's interest, with the Citizens likely to sign the youngster before loaning him immediately to Ligue 2 side Troyes, as per Tuttomercatoweb.

Ostrc has played 11 games in the Prva Liga for Olimpija so far this season, but most of his appearances have come off the bench. The midfielder will be a long-term prospect for Manchester City.

Enrik Ostrc | Manchester City closing in on young midfielder – Player to sign 4.5 year contract with Citizens.https://t.co/kuB0warZEv #mcfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 21, 2021

All three Barcelona presidential candidates have their say on Eric Garcia

The Barcelona presidential elections are likely to have a major impact on what happens with Eric Garcia. It’s likely that the centre-back will remain at the Etihad until the summer.

All three presidential candidates - Toni Frexia, Victor Fonte and Juan Laporta - have spoken to Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, and have decided to wait until the summer to sign him.

Garcia’s contract with Manchester City will be up at the end of the season, and Barcelona will be able to sign him for free then. The Catalan giants, who are not in the most healthy of financial situations, have been cagey in the transfer window so far.