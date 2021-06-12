Manchester City Transfer Round Up: Manchester City confident of signing England superstar, Ilkay Gundogan linked with Barcelona switch and more - 11 June 2021

After a successful 2020-21 campaign, Manchester City are set to dive into the transfer market to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Following the departure of Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia, Pep Guardiola's side have been linked with a few world-class talents to help bolster their ranks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories involving Manchester City from 11 June 2021.

Ilkay Gundogan to remain at Manchester City despite Barcelona links

Ilkay Gundogan

With two years remaining on his current deal and no extension talks in sight, Manchester City attacking midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Reports claim the Copa Del Rey winners have turned their focus to signing Gundogan after losing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Goal revealed Manchester City have no intention of selling the former Borussia Dortmund star this summer. They are confident of keeping him despite his contract situation.

Gundogan, who has spent the last five years at the Etihad, was instrumental for Manchester City last season. He topped the club’s scoring charts in the league with 17 goals and helped the Cityzens claim the Premier League and League Cup titles.

Manchester City confident of signing Jack Grealish this summer

Jack Grealish

Manchester City have grown confident of completing the signing of England superstar Jack Grealish this summer. The Cityzens are in the race to sign the Aston Villa man, who has dazzled in the Premier League since helping his team gain promotion two seasons ago.

Speaking on his transfer window podcast, transfer news specialist Duncan Castles revealed Manchester City are confident of completing a deal for the Aston Villa man.

"Jack Grealish is extremely high on Manchester City’s list. They think there is a real possibility of getting him and partnering him with Phil Foden in an English midfield pairing," Castles said.

Manchester City are reportedly planning a squad overhaul following their bitter Champions League defeat. A marquee signing like Jack Grealish would undoubtedly improve their attacking lineup.

Manchester City could swoop in for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

According to Spanish news outlet Diario AS, Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is willing to switch teams this summer and could emerge as a potential target for Manchester City.

Back in May, ESPN claimed both Manchester City and Chelsea were weighing up a move for the Polish star.

Following the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola’s men have been linked to a few high-profile attackers, including Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. However, with Tottenham intent on keeping their star player and Chelsea leading the charge for Haaland, the Cityzens could move for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

Over the years, Lewandowski has stamped his name as one of the greatest strikers of his generation. He recently added another to his growing list of milestones when he broke Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record of 41 league goals in a single campaign.

Lewandowski has two years left on his current contract with the Bavarians, who are reluctant to sell their star forward.

