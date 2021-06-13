Manchester City Transfer Roundup: Bernardo Silva linked with La Liga giants, Cityzens and Real Madrid battle for Portuguese superstar and more - 12 June 2021

Manchester City are one of many teams looking to dive into the transfer market in hopes of bolstering their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Club legend Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia have departed the Etihad to join Barcelona. Meanwhile, the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte have been linked with exits. However, Pep Guardiola's side have also been linked with a few world-class talents to help bolster their ranks.

On that note, we will take a look at the top transfer stories involving Manchester City from 12 June 2021.

Bernardo Silva linked with La Liga swicth

Bernardo Silva

According to well renowned transfer expert Duncan Castles, Bernardo Silva has emerged as a fresh summer target for La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva moved to Manchester City in a £43m deal from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco back in 2017. Since then, the 26-year-old forward has enjoyed a successful stint in the Premier League, racking up over seven major titles.

However, reports claim Bernardo Silva is now considering his future at the Etihad as Cityzens grow closer to a mega swoop for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City and has two offers in La Liga. One from Atletico; second from Barcelona.

Understand that Barca are also pursuing Joao Cancelo, and proposing ‘FFP swap’ deals. Options include Sergi Roberto + Ousmane Dembele. https://t.co/LD9T9HEdOD https://t.co/ewwDnZKvGV pic.twitter.com/EJlsm1fyai — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) June 12, 2021

Metro reported Atletico Madrid are looking to lure Silva to the Wanda Metropolitano and have offered Manchester City the services of Saul Niguez in exchange for the Portuguese. Meanwhile, Duncan Castles claims Barcelona could offer Sergi Roberto or possibly Ousmane Dembele in exchange for the winger.

Real Madrid to battle Manchester City for Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes in action for Portugal

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid are prepared to go head-to-head with Manchester City for the services of Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes.

After helping Sporting Lisbon clinch their first league title in almost two decades, 19-year-old full-back Nuno Mendes has caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe. One of which is Manchester City, who are aiming to improve their left-back options.

It was revealed the Cityzens had opened talks with the Portuguese defender back in May but will have to wait until after the ongoing Euros to strike a deal.

However, reports claim La Liga giants Real Madrid are now interested in the teenager and will battle with the Etihad outfit for his signature.

Mendes is currently with the Portugal squad and will aim to help his side defend their crown at the Euros tournament. He is contracted to Sporting Lisbon until 2025 and has a hefty £60m release clause in his contract.

Cityzens forced to stall over Harry Kane deal

Harry Kane

According to the Mirror, Manchester City have missed the deadline to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and will have to wait until the end of the ongoing European Championship before making a move.

Kane has become one of the hottest names on the transfer market after he rocked the Tottenham Hotspur board by stating his desire to exit the club.

While Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for the 27-year-old, England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed any potential Kane transfer will take place after the ongoing Euros.

“I am talking across the board here, I think it's very unlikely transfer deals will be done while we're away,” Southgate said via the Mirror.

Harry Kane was lethal for Tottenham in the Premier League last season. He helped the north London side secure a place in Europe and topped the league's scoring and assist charts with 23 goals and 14 assists, respectively.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar