Manchester City Transfer Roundup: Cityzens prepare mega-bid for Jack Grealish, Wolverhampton Wanderers complete signing of City goalkeeper and more - 25 June 2020

Like many top clubs, Manchester City will aim to bolster their squad to win the elusive UEFA Champions League amidst other trophies.

The Etihad outfit enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 campaign where they cruised to the English Premier League title and also won the League Cup.

However, defeat to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final has left Pep Guardiola with the task of strengthening a few key areas in the squad.

There have already been a few departures, with club legend Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia both moving to Barcelona.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been linked with a plethora of world-class talent, including the likes of Tottenham star Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories involving Manchester City from 25 June 2021.

Manchester City set for mega £100m bid of Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish

According to Goal, Manchester City are ready to smash the English Premier League’s transfer record for the services of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish this summer.

Jack Grealish stamped his name as one of the most exciting attackers in the league last season. The Englishman bagged six goals and 10 assists to help Aston Villa secure an 11th-placed finish.

Grealish's stellar season has caught the eye of top clubs in the league, including Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

However, it has been claimed Manchester City are ready to smash the Premier League’s transfer record in a bid to lure the 25-year-old to the Etihad this summer.

Goal suggests Pep Guardiola’s side are lining up a hefty £100m bid for Grealish, which would surpass the record £83.1 million fee Manchester United paid to acquire Paul Pogba from Juventus back in 2016.

Pep Guardiola is believed to be a firm admirer of the Aston Villa forward, who is currently with the England national team at the ongoing Euro 2020.

Wolves complete signing of City youngster Louie Moulden

Louie Moulden

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Louie Moulden on a two-year deal. ]

The 19-year-old England youth international will move to Wolves on July 1, after his contract at Manchester City expires next week.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Wolves confirmed the capture of Moulden, who had an impressive trial with the West Midlands side earlier in the year.

“Louie is very much a young goalkeeper who has a lot of potential and we believe this is a good opportunity for him to develop at the club. When he was here on trial, he really impressed,” Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said via the club's website.

Manchester City linked with UD Almeria striker Umar Sadiq

Umar Sadiq

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Manchester City are eyeing a move for UD Almeria striker Umar Sadiq this summer.

After a dreadful stint with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, Sadiq completed a move to Partizan Belgrade where he turned his fortune around.

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals in 24 outings for the Serbia-based outfit before earning a move to Spanish side Almeria. He went on to star for Almeria, scoring 20 goals and registering 5 assists in 38 league outings.

His stellar performances last campaign have attracted a host of European heavyweights, who are seeking his signature this summer.

Spanish outlet AS report Manchester City could make a move for the Almeria man, but will immediately loan him out to one of the City group of clubs for further development.

Umar Sadiq is quite experienced for his age and has bagged over 50 goals and 30 assists in 145 senior outings.

