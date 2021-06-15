Manchester City Transfer Roundup: Cityzens set to announce first summer signing, Manchester United eyeing move for City defender and more - 14 June 2021

Manchester City are one of many teams looking to dive into the transfer market in hopes of improving their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Club legend Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia have already departed the Etihad, while the likes of Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte have been linked with exits.

Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, have been linked with a few world-class talents as they aim to strengthen a few key areas on the pitch.

On that note, we will take a look at the top transfer stories involving Manchester City from 14 June 2021.

Manchester City set to announce signing of goalkeeper Scott Carson

Scott Carson reacts during Manchester City's match against Newcastle

Manchester City are set to snap up Scott Carson on a free transfer after the goalkeeper was released by Championship side Derby County.

The 35-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan with the Premier League champions, playing as the third-choice goalkeeper in the squad.

Carson made just one appearance for Manchester City, starting in goal in the nail-biting 4-3 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park shortly after the Sky Blues were crowned Premier League champions with games to spare.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on the Englishman after the match at Newcastle, hailing him as one of the leaders in the squad.

"Maybe people don't know it but he's a real leader for us. He says straight away what he believes, he has a lot of experience, he has been in incredible locker rooms with big teams.

"He is an incredible person and we are delighted - not just me but Eddy (Ederson) and Zack [Steffen] and the players that today he could play,” via ManchesterEveningNews

Manchester United eyeing move for Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake struggled for game time in his first season with Manchester City

According to the Express, Manchester United are looking at a possible move for Nathan Ake as they aim to strengthen their defense this summer.

Reports claim the Red Devils are seeking a potential partner for star man Harry Maguire after both Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof failed to impress last season.

Ake moved to Manchester City from Bournemouth for £40m last summer but has failed to nail a regular role at the Etihad.

Injuries and the arrival of Ruben Dias have seen the Dutchman fall down the pecking order at the club as he made just 10 league appearances last season.

Ake is currently on international duty with the Netherlands national team at the ongoing EURO 2020 tournament. He was superb in their opening game against Ukraine, during which he came off the bench to create the match-winning goal with a pin-point cross.

Youngster Cole Palmer pens new five-year deal

Cole Palmer in action during a Premier League 2 match against Tottenham

Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer has committed his future to the club as he put pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

Palmer made his club debut back in September, starting in the Carabao Cup tie against Burnley before also featuring in the UEFA Champions League clash against Marseille.

The 19-year-old was then moved to the City Under-23 side and helped them claim their first-ever Premier League 2 title.

Reports claim Palmer is expected to feature in the first-team next season despite growing interest from clubs in the Championship, who are seeking to snap him up on loan.

