Manchester City Transfer Roundup: Cityzens target La Liga star as Aymeric Laporte's replacement, Raheem Sterling fuels exit rumors amidst Barcelona interest and more - 13 June 2021

After a successful 2020-21 campaign, Manchester City are one of many top clubs set to dive into the transfer market this summer to bolster their squad.

There have already been a few departures from the Etihad, with club legend Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia both moving to Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola's side have also been linked with a few world-class talents, including the likes of Tottenham star Harry Kane and Dortmund ace Erling Haaland.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories involving Manchester City from 13 June 2021.

Raheem Sterling fuels transfer speculation amidst Barcelona links

After struggling for form last campaign, the Athletic claim Raheem Sterling is now discontented at Manchester City and is open to a new challenge.

The England international has emerged as a surprise transfer target for La Liga giants Barcelona, with EuroSport reporting the Spanish giants are weighing a move for the 26-year-old.

The winger put in a match-winning performance for England in their opening Euros tie against Croatia. Sterling revealed there were several reasons behind his dip in form last season but is currently enjoying his football away from the Etihad.

“There are a lot of different reasons I haven’t scored for my club and that’s totally irrelevant now. I’m here with England, I’m enjoying my football and that’s the most important thing and I’m just happy to score,” via Caughtoffside.

He scored the only goal of the game to hand Gareth Southgate’s men a narrow 1-0 win over the Croatians and take them top of Group D.

Cityzens interested in Villareal defender Pau Torres

Pau Torres

According to the Athletic,, Manchester City have turned their sights on Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential replacement for Aymeric Laporte.

The 26-year-old is now reportedly seeking a new challenge. He has fallen behind the likes of John Stones and Ruben Dias in the pecking order of defenders at the Etihad.

Aymeric Laporte has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona. That has prompted Manchester City to identify Spanish superstar Pau Torres as his potential replacement.

Torres caught the eye across Europe with his consistently impressive performance for Villarreal. The 24-year-old played a key role for the Yellow Submarine as they defeated Manchester United to claim the UEFA Europa League title.

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney tipped to make Manchester City switch

Kieran Tierney

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has tipped Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney to make a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

With the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko failing to fully impress in the left-back position, Manchester City could be on the lookout for a new face in that role.

The Cityzens have been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon star Nuno Mendes, but now face stiff competition from Real Madrid.

Neil Lennon, who coached Tierney during his time at Celtic, has now tipped the 24-year-old to make a move to the Etihad amidst his contract situation at Arsenal.

Speaking to the Times, Lennon said: “When I had him at Celtic, Kieran was really confused about what to do in terms of leaving because the club meant so much to him.

“Ambition and finances meant he made the right call for his career. For me, he’s Arsenal’s best player. I could see him going to Manchester City, he’s got all the tools to play for them.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar