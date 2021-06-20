Manchester City Transfer Roundup: Sergio Ramos linked with Etihad switch, Eric Garcia speaks on Aymeric Laporte's Barcelona links and more - 19 June 2021

Manchester City are one of many teams looking to dive into the transfer market this summer with a view to bolstering their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Club legend Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia have already departed the Etihad. There have also been rumors of potential exits for the likes of Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte.

The Cityzens have also been linked with a few world-class talents as they aim to strengthen a few key areas on the pitch. On that note, we will take a look at the top transfer stories involving Manchester City from 19 June 2021.

Sergio Ramos linked with Manchester City move

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Manchester City are reportedly ready to battle for the signature of La Liga legend Sergio Ramos.

The Real Madrid star confirmed he will leave the Bernabeu at the end of the month, bringing an end to his glittering and trophy-laden 16-year stint at the club.

Reports claim a host of European heavyweights are eyeing a move for Sergio Ramos. Snapping up a player of his quality and experience will undoubtedly bolster any club's squad.

AS claim Manchester City are one of the teams seeking Ramos’ services and are willing to match his hefty salary demands. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly also interested in the Spanish defender.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Eric Garcia speaks up concerning Aymeric Laporte’s links to Barcelona

Eric GArcia and Aymeric Laporte

Newly signed Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has come out to speak up concerning former Manchester City teammate Aymeric Laporte’s link to the Camp Nou outfit.

Garcia, alongside Laporte, is currently on international duty with Spain at the ongoing Euros and reports claim they could be United at Barcelona this summer.

When asked about Aymeric Laporte’s links with Barcelona, Garcia revealed he had not spoken with Aymeric Laporte regarding his Manchester City future, but would welcome him at the Camp Nou this summer.

"I don't know. We haven't talked about this. We are focused on the Euros, but if he comes to us, obviously he's a great player," the 20-ywar-old said via Goal.

Garcia returned to his boyhood club Barcelona this summer after running down his contract with Manchester City.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Cityzens uninterested in swap deals with Barcelona

Bernardo Silva

According to Marca, Manchester City are uninterested in a swap deal that will see either Bernardo Silva or Aymeric Laporte move to Barcelona.

The Athletic have revealed Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva is unhappy at the Etihad and is now considering his future as City edge closer to a move for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

Silva has now emerged as a surprise summer target for Barcelona, who are eyeing a loam swoop for the winger.

Bernardo Silva has become the latest Manchester City player to be linked with a swap move to the Camp Nou after Sport claimed the Copa Del Rey winners were lining up a move for Aymeric Laporte.

The defender has fallen out of favor at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola opted for a centre-back pairing with John Stones and newly-signed Ruben Dias.

However, reports claim Manchester City are uninterested in a doing a swap deal with Barcelona for either player.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar