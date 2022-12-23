Manchester City vs Liverpool: Haaland and Salah start as line-ups revealed for Carabao Cup clash

Manchester City host Liverpool in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup on Thursday (December 22). Team news for the game has been released.

Stefan Ortega starts in goal for City, with Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake in defence. Rodri is in midfield alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan. The much-anticipated return of Erling Haaland takes place, as he starts in attack with Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer.

Manchester City @ManCity 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦



XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer



SUBS | Carson, Walker, Stones, Cancelo, Grealish, Gomez, Bernardo, Foden, Robertson



#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, PalmerSUBS | Carson, Walker, Stones, Cancelo, Grealish, Gomez, Bernardo, Foden, Robertson 🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, PalmerSUBS | Carson, Walker, Stones, Cancelo, Grealish, Gomez, Bernardo, Foden, Robertson#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide https://t.co/fbU1Uc5FLu

Meanwhile, for Liverpool, Caoimhín Kelleher starts in goal, with James Milner, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson in defence. Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliot are in midfield.

Mohamed Salah returns to action up top alongside Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Here's how we line up to take on Manchester City tonight #MCILIV Team news is in!Here's how we line up to take on Manchester City tonight Team news is in! 📋🔴Here's how we line up to take on Manchester City tonight 👊 #MCILIV

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp to battle once again

Guardiola and Klopp's rivalry continues.

Guardiola versus Klopp has become one of English football's most enthraling managerial rivalries. The pair have been the Premier League's leading coaches since stepping foot in English football.

Guardiola has led Manchester City to four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four Carabao Cups. Meanwhile, Klopp has taken the Merseysiders to the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The two coaches have faced off 26 times, with Klopp boasting 12 wins to Guardiola's nine. They have settled for a share of the spoils on five occasions. The next chapter of their historic rivalry is set to unfold at the Etihad tonight, with both sides looking to get back to competitive football with a win.

Poll : 0 votes