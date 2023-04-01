Manchester City vs Liverpool: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

Manchester City and Liverpool will lock horns on Saturday, April 1, at the Etihad where the Cityzens are gearing up to welcome Liverpool in what promises to be an electrifying battle.

The much-awaited clash between both the rivals is scheduled to take place on April 1, 2023. The kick-off time for this match is set at 12.30 pm BST, with fans in the United States tuning in at 8.30 am EDT. Supporters in India can catch the action from 5.00 pm IST.

For viewers in the UK, BT Sports will be telecasting this epic showdown. Fans in the United States will be able to stream the match on Peacock. Viewers in India can watch it on the Star Sports Network, with Disney Hotstar providing the live streaming option.

Liverpool travel to Etihad to play against Manchester City

With both teams in desperate need of a win, the game promises to be a closely contested one.

Manchester City have gone on an unbeaten run in their last 10 games and will be looking to extend their winning streak. Pep Guardiola’s men have been in remarkable form this season and will be eager to keep up their good run in this high-stakes encounter.

In contrast, Liverpool have had a tumultuous season with a mixed bag of results. Having lost their previous two games, they will be hoping to get back to winning ways and turn their season around.

The Reds, however, will not have it easy against a Manchester City side that has been firing on all cylinders.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has had a string of defeats recently, including a shock loss to Bournemouth and a defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Liverpool will have to put their recent form behind them and bring their A-game at the Etihad to give themselves a chance to come out on top.

With the high stakes involved and the immense talent on display, this game promises to be an enthralling affair that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes