Manchester City want Barcelona star in exchange for Raheem Sterling in player-plus-cash deal - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly willing to part ways with Barcelona target Raheem Sterling if they receive Ousmane Dembele, along with additional cash, from the Catalan giants.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona have had a long-standing interest in Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. The Spanish giants failed to sign adequate replacements for Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi this summer and will therefore prioritize the signing of a top-quality forward.

Manchester City are believed to be open to parting ways with Raheem Sterling as part of an exchange deal which will see them get Ousmane Dembele plus cash from Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling has been one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the Premier League in recent years. The England international did, however, suffer from a massive dip in form last season as he scored just 14 goals in 49 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side.

Sterling was linked with a move away from Manchester City at the end of last season. His stunning performances at Euro 2020 for England, during which he scored three goals for the Three Lions, led to Manchester City retaining him this season.

The 26-year-old has, however, struggled to make an impact for Manchester City this season, scoring just one goal in 10 appearances in all competitions for the club. Barcelona are keen to sign Sterling despite his recent dip in form.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has been one of the club's standout players in recent years, when available. The Frenchman was able to overcome his injury problems last season and put in a number of impressive displays for Ronald Koeman's side.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is believed to be a huge fan of Dembele and views the Frenchman as the ideal replacement for Raheem Sterling if the former Liverpool star decides to leave the club.

Ousmane Dembele's potential signing from Barcelona in exchange for Raheem Sterling could be a risk for Manchester City

Ousmane Dembele signed for Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £110 million in the summer of 2017. The Frenchman was expected to be the ideal replacement for Neymar, who left the Catalans to join PSG that summer.

A mixture of injuries and disciplinary issues hampered Dembele's progress at Barcelona. The 24-year-old managed to make just 50 appearances for the club in La Liga in his first three season at Camp Nou.

Manchester City could therefore decide against signing the Frenchman as a replacement for Raheem Sterling.

