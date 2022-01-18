Manchester City willing to pay €60 million to sign prized Barcelona asset: Reports

Manchester City have set their sights on signing Barcelona starlet Nico Gonzalez. According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, the Sky Blues are willing to make an offer of €60 million for Gonzalez in the summer.

Although the player has a contract with the Catalans until 2024, the club needs funds to reinforce their squad. Gonzalez's meteoric rise this season has not only garnered attention from other clubs but has also seen a massive surge in his market value.

The 21-year-old broke into the first team at the start of the 2021-22 season and took no time to establish himself in the XI. Gonzalez has clocked 25 appearances in all competitions so far, including 17 in La Liga, where the Spaniard has also registered two goals and one assist.

Gonzalez is the son of Deportivo la Coruna legend Fran Gonzalez and has quickly become one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football.

Manchester City are certainly impressed with his talents and see him as an important long-term investment in their midfield as Fernandinho is edging closer to retirement. The Brazilian is out of contract this summer and will be 37 by the end of the 2021-22 season and entering the twilight of his career.

Gonzalez could thrive under Guardiola at Manchester City

A pure Barcelona product, Gonzalez would also perfectly fit Guardiola's system at Manchester City. He could replicate Ilkay Gundogan's role as a No. 8 with the license to roam.

Gonzalez could also effectively serve as a back-up to Rodri, who has had an amazing campaign so far but cannot play every game. Guardiola wants a player with whom he can rotate the midfielder and Gonzalez reportedly fits the bill.

Gonzalez's eye-watering release clause of €500 million means the Premier League champions will have to fork out a huge sum for the player.

However, Barcelona and Manchester City have only recently done business, with Ferran Torres swapping the Etihad for Camp Nou in a sizeable €55 million transfer. At the start of the season, Eric Garcia also tread the same path, having reached a verbal agreement with the Catalans early on in 2021.

It's safe to say the clubs enjoy a good relationship and the latest transfer saga involving Gonzalez could lead to a move in the summer.

