Manchester City without 4 first-team players for Sheffield United clash

Manchester City take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday. The two sides have not made the best of starts to the league this season and will be looking to get all three points from the fixture.

However, Pep Guardiola has some injury concerns and will be without 4 first-team players for tomorrow's match. Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Benjamin Mendy are unavailable for the Manchester City this weekend.

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Ake is close to returning while Gabriel Jesus is expected to be back next week. Sergio Aguero, who returned from injury earlier this month, is expected to be on the sidelines for a few weeks.

The Argentine and Benjamin Mendy will return in 2-3 weeks as per the manager. Both players are pivotal to Pep Guardiola's plans for the season, and their injuries have forced him to consider implementing a Plan B. Talking in the pre-game press conference, he said:

"Nathan [Ake] is so close, Gabriel is a week to 10 days from returning. The rest will be two or three weeks - Sergio and [Benjamin] Mendy."

Manchester City thought about signing a striker in the transfer window

The manager recently revealed that the club did consider signing another striker in the summer transfer window, but it was not possible.

"We thought about it, another type of striker, but we couldn't [do it]. It's not a club that wants revenues at the end of the year, they want what's best for the team. Our team is young in many positions and we have guys with experience," said Guardiola.

" If you decide to buy a striker, it has to be a striker in the league of Gabriel and Sergio. But we cannot afford it. I'm not saying the club didn't want to do it, but we thought: Okay, Sergio is back. We didn't expect Gabriel to be injured but sometimes it happens," explained the Manchester City manager.

Manchester City were linked with Inter's Lautaro Martinez, who was also a target for Barcelona. However, both sides failed to meet the asking price set by the Serie A side and the Argentine striker stayed put at the San Siro.