Manchester City without a prolific goalscorer, admits Guardiola as Manchester United and Liverpool keep pace with the league leaders

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that the club will have to make do without a prolific goalscorer as Manchester United and Liverpool continue to keep pace with the league leaders.

Guardiola and Manchester City have been without experienced Argentine striker Sergio Aguero for much of the season, while Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has only scored three goals in the league this season.

The former Barcelona boss accepted that Manchester City would have to make do without a prolific goalscorer.

"Normally when you are on top of the league or winning titles, you have one or two top, top scorers. Now we don't have it and I don't know if we will have it, because Sergio will be back hopefully soon but the numbers of Gabriel in the Premier League are not much goals." said Guardiola.

Guardiola stated that Manchester City would have to work as a team and share the goalscoring burden.

"What will help to still be there is the way we are going to play. If you dream that the striker is going to solve our problems, we are not going to win the games. Our game, the way we play, the way we defend, we concede few chances, concede no goals."said Guardiola.

Manchester United and Liverpool are in good form

Manchester United and Liverpool second and third in the league table respectively

Manchester City are at the top of the league table, equal on points with Manchester United. However, the Red Devils have played two games more.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are 3rd in the table, four points behind both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Manchester United recently thrashed Southampton 9-0, with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all finding the net. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side have been highly impressive this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were in the news recently, having signed two centre-backs in the form of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak. Long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip forced Liverpool's hand, with manager Jurgen Klopp having utilised midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at centre-back.

The arrival of Davies and Kabak will ease the pressure on Liverpool youngsters, including Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips.

