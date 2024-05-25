“Manchester turns back Red”, “Hangover merchants” - Fans react as Manchester United beat Manchester City to win FA Cup

Manchester United fans were ecstatic after their side claimed a shock win over rivals Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, May 25. The Red Devils won the match 2-1 to win the trophy for the 13th time in their history, moving to within one of Arsenal's record (14).

Fresh from becoming the first English side to win four consecutive top-flight titles, Manchester City had a chance to complete the domestic double against their city rivals. Pep Guardiola's side had overcome Chelsea in the semi-final, while the Red Devils defeated Coventry City on penalties.

With the cloud of an impending exit for manager Erik ten Hag hanging over the team, Manchester United channeled their energy properly and were able to overcome their rivals. The champions looked lethargic from the start and showed a significant drop off in quality, which was clinically punished by the Red Devils.

The Red Devils scored twice in the first half before their opponents scored a late consolation goal in the closing stages of the encounter. Ten Hag won a second trophy with the side in his second year, having won the EFL Cup last season. They also consequently secured a place in next season's UEFA Europa League.

Fans of the Red Devils were pleased with their team's display and the result and shared their thoughts on the title-winning performance on X.

The Red Devils avenged their defeat in last year's final, which ended 2-1 in favor of the Cityzens as they went on to claim a treble. They have managed to rescue their season and will play in Europe next season.

Youth to the rescue for Manchester United in impressive FA Cup win

Manchester United won their first FA Cup since 2016, and two teenagers were at the centre of attraction for the Red Devils. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo were the goalscorers for Ten Hag's side as they won the trophy.

Garnacho was the recipient of a defensive blunder from Manchester City after a miscommunication between Stefan Ortega and Josko Gvardiol. The Argentine then tapped home the opener in front of an empty goal in the 30th minute. A swift counterattack brought about the second goal, with 19-year-old breakout star Mainoo sweeping home from inside the box.

Jeremy Doku pulled one back for Pep Guardiola's side in the 87th minute, but they failed to find a leveler, losing to their rivals. Garnacho and Mainoo became the first teenagers to score in the final of the competition since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004.