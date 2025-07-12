Manchester United agree €20 million deal to sell star player: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Juventus for €20 million over a deal for English attacker Jadon Sancho. According to La Stampa (via Sports Witness), Sancho's representatives had a positive meeting with Ruben Amorim earlier this week.

Sancho, who was on loan at Chelsea last season from United, is keen on leaving the Red Devils this summer. Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim also doesn't plan to include the English forward in his squad. As a result, Juventus and Manchester United have reached an agreement without issues, and they are now waiting to finalize the deal.

The Englishman has also agreed to Juventus' salary offer of €6 million per year. However, United and Sancho are yet to reach equal ground over a severance package, which the Englishman believes should be more than €5 million.

The 25-year-old joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021. In his first two seasons at Old Trafford, he scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 79 matches. After failing to meet expectations, the English player became embroiled in a dispute with former United manager Erik ten Hag.

Due to his disagreement with the Dutch coach, Sancho played only three Premier League games in the first half of the 2023-24 season. The English player was loaned to Dortmund for the rest of the season.

During the 2024-25 campaign, he was sent to Chelsea. Despite signing an obligation to buy Sancho on a permanent deal, the Blues sent him back to Old Trafford and paid a penalty (£5m).

Real Madrid rejects Manchester United's €90 million bid for 25-year-old: Reports

According to journalist Eduardo Inda (via TEAMtalk), Real Madrid have reportedly rejected Manchester United's €90 million bid to sign French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. After failing to secure European football and finishing 15th in the Premier League, the Red Devils are keen on making reinforcements in the midfield ahead of the new season.

The report indicates that Xabi Alonso has the French midfielder in his plans and believes the 25-year-old will continue to develop further. Typically a holding midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni also played as a defender under Carlo Ancelotti last season due to injury issues.

The Frenchman, who transferred from Monaco to Santiago Bernabéu in 2022, could be a valuable asset for the club due to his versatility. The 25-year-old has made 146 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions.

