Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United: 5 talking points as the Red Devils win first title in six years | 2022-23 Carabao Cup finals 

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the 2022-23 Carabao Cup final on Sunday, 26 February, to win their first title since 2017.

A goal from Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman got the job done for the Red Devils, who ended a six-year wait to lift some silverware.

In keeping with their recent form, United started the match strongly and had the Magpies on the ropes with their high press.

About 33 minutes into kick-off, their dominance paid off as Casemiro fired them in front with a header off Luke Shaw's cross.

Another six minutes later, Sven Botman inadvertently turned Marcus Rashford's shot into his own net and the tie was over.

Newcastle looked to mount a comeback in the second half with increased urgency in their play, but couldn't break down a stoic United defense.

Erik ten Hag won his first trophy as the club manager while the Red Devils lifted their sixth title in the competition's history.

Here are the five major talking points from the Carabao Cup final:

#1 Casemiro - the unlikely goal-scoring threat for Manchester United

The Brazilian scored his fifth goal for United

Casemiro isn't normally known to score, but if there's one thing he's doing well at Manchester United, it's exactly that.

In 33 appearances for the club so far, he's scored five times, including one on Sunday, and it's perhaps the most important one that he's scored too.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Breakthrough in the Final. Casemiro has now scored 5 goals for Manchester United. It is his 10th goal contribution for Manchester United.Breakthrough in the Final. Casemiro has now scored 5 goals for Manchester United. It is his 10th goal contribution for Manchester United.Breakthrough in the Final. 💥 https://t.co/GaOQeXTNTC

The Brazilian rose the highest to meet Luke Shaw's cross and nodded it into the far post. It was reviewed by the VAR before the referee allowed it to stand as Casemiro was on side.

With five goals in the bag, the midfielder is enjoying his best run in front of goal since the 2020-21 season and needs just three more goals to set a new personal milestone.

#2 Newcastle's dark arts fail to rattle Manchester United

The Magpies were brash at times

Newcastle United lost the match and won't get much respect outside their supporter base for playing too dirty, although it did little to upset Manchester United.

Callum Wilson looked to waste some time during a free-kick for the Red Devils by standing too close to it. Wout Weghorst was also roughhoused by Fabian Schar, who blocked his run rather aggressively.

It was clear that the Magpies were looking to frustrate the United players with their dark arts, but Ten Hag's side kept their cool and executed their plan to perfection.

#3 Marcus Rashford can't and won't be stopped

He played a big role in United's second goal

Marcus Rashford's goal was eventually awarded as an own goal by Sven Botman, who deflected the forward's effort into his own net, but his impact was undeniable.

As he's been since the World Cup, Rashford was a huge attacking threat going forward, pressing high up and getting into good positions.

His goal-scoring form seemed to continue after doubling United's advantage in the second half with a close-range finish, but replays showed it took a big deflection on its way.

The goal could've been his 25th of the season but it was changed to Botman's own goal. Nonetheless, Rashford is the one who forced it.

He's on fire right now!

#4 Loris Karius' night of redemption

The goalkeeper made eight saves in the game

Loris Karius may have ended up on the losing side tonight, but the Newcastle United goalkeeper put on a terrific show in goal.

He made eight saves in the match, three from inside the box, although he had no chance with Casemiro's goal for Manchester United.

Sofascore @SofascoreINT | FOCUS



Loris Karius v Newcastle United:



🧤 8 saves

3 saved shots from inside the box

30 touches

7.9 Sofascore rating



Despite ending up on the losing side, he's our | FOCUSLoris Karius v Newcastle United:🧤 8 saves3 saved shots from inside the box30 touches7.9 Sofascore ratingDespite ending up on the losing side, he's our #CarabaoCupFinal Player of the Match! 🔎 | FOCUSLoris Karius v Newcastle United:🧤 8 saves📥 3 saved shots from inside the box👌 30 touches📈 7.9 Sofascore ratingDespite ending up on the losing side, he's our #CarabaoCupFinal Player of the Match! 💫 https://t.co/8S6Ab62EAe

It could be said that Karius could've done better for their second goal as he appeared to react too early for Rashford's strike.

Nonetheless, the Hungarian stood out for his team with a solid display between the sticks, especially after the break when United looked to extend their lead.

It was a small redemption for the goalkeeper whose career has gone through the motions since his horror showing for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.

#5 Manchester United end long title drought

Manchester United with the trophy

After six long years, Manchester United have finally won a trophy and it has been coming given their incredible form lately.

The Red Devils were in cruise control for most of the game and raced to a 2-0 lead inside the opening stanza of the match.

B/R Football @brfootball Erik ten Hag delivers Manchester United’s first trophy since 2017 Erik ten Hag delivers Manchester United’s first trophy since 2017 🏆 https://t.co/1sBE8o9Hbf

Newcastle looked to claw their way back into the contest after the break by upping the ante and pushing United onto the back foot. But Erik ten Hag's side held firm to see out the game.

At long last, United have a trophy to celebrate, ending their years of heartbreak and misery. Interestingly, their last domestic silverware was the EFL Cup too.

Could this be the start of a new trophy-laden era at Old Trafford?

